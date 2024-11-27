'RHOBH' Stars Dorit Kemsley and PK Take Their Time With Separation, No Rush to Divorce

In May 2024, after nine years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and her husband, PK, announced their separation. Now, the fallout from their split is being documented in Season 14 of the Bravo reality series.

In the second episode, Dorit and PK meet up for dinner shortly after their breakup became public. During the meal, PK refers to himself as "single PK," a comment that clearly catches Dorit off guard. This has left viewers speculating about the current status of their relationship and whether they've officially divorced. Here's what you need to know.

So, are Dorit Kemsley and PK divorced?

At the time of writing, Dorit and PK have not filed for divorce, and it's uncertain whether they plan to in the future. Nevertheless, while they are still legally married, it's clear that Dorit and PK are no longer together.

Dorit and PK haven't told their kids that they're separated.

Now, let's shift our focus back to the show! In the Season 14 premiere, Dorit and PK reveal to the cast that they are separating. During one scene, PK talks to Kyle Richards' ex-hubby, Mauricio Umansky, and shares that they haven't told their kids about the separation.

Dorit later explains on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show that the decision to hold off on telling the kids was a "judgment call" made with their well-being in mind. "I felt, instinctually—PK and I, once we have more answers, it'll be easier to be able to bring them on the journey because then when they have all these questions, I've got more answers," she explains.

While filming the latest season of RHOBH, Dorit mostly told the kids that PK was either working or staying at a hotel for business. It turned out to be quite a valid excuse, given PK's frequent work-related travel.

Dorit was "shocked" when PK said they "stopped liking each other."

Picking up from Episode 2, Dorit doesn't immediately react to PK's "single PK" comment during their dinner. However, later in a confessional, she reveals how much it stung. She also goes into more detail during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show.

Dorit explains that, before the dinner, she had an off-camera conversation with PK, encouraging him to be honest and open about his feelings. Still, she admits she wasn't quite prepared for what he would say to her. "I actually had said to PK before the dinner, 'Be honest, be open. Whatever you're feeling, whatever you need to say, say it,'" she recalls. "Because I also wanted that clarity, so of course there's going to be really, really difficult things."

Dorit talks about her separation from PK:

“I am not going to fight to stay married to someone who doesn’t want to be married.” Dorit also gives her thoughts on PK feeling emasculated: “PK felt like I didn’t need him.” #RHOBH After Show! pic.twitter.com/ajNZyBlb74 — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) November 27, 2024

Along with calling himself "single," PK makes other comments during the dinner that take Dorit by surprise, including saying they "stopped liking each other" and that they would no longer be talking five times a day.

"That shocked me," Dorit admits. "It shocked me because I went into [the dinner] not like, 'Oh, as long as we talk, there's a chance we get back together.' That wasn't my thought process. We have two children, right? And I had said to him multiple times, still, 'Whatever you need, whatever you want, you can have. If you need for us to have time apart, fine.' I'm not one of those women that is going to fight to stay married to someone who doesn't want to be married to me. I'm just not going to."