Garcelle Beauvais Exited ‘RHOBH’ After 5 Seasons, but There’s Hope She’ll Be Back "Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime. The door will always be open, so you never know, I might pop back in sometime.” By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 25 2025, 5:12 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was already a household name when actor, model, and TV personality Garcelle Beauvais joined the show. Known for her roles in The Jamie Foxx Show and Coming to America, Garcelle entered the reality space full steam ahead as the show's first Black diamond holder, aka a full-time housewife. Her time on the show was historic and timely, as it came during the protests following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Article continues below advertisement

After five years of keeping fans' attention with her drama with the ladies, her fierce protection of her children, and her stunning fashions, Garcelle announced that her time on RHOBH was over, at least, how fans knew it. So, what led to her departure? Here's what to know.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Garcelle Beauvais leave 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?'

Garcelle announced her RHOBH exit on March 25, 2025, the day of the show's season finale. She announced via Instagram. In the short video, Garcelle confirmed that Season 14 would be her last.

"So I have some news," Garcelle shared in the video. "I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills." “It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride nevertheless." Garcelle shared that she chose to leave RHOBH to be more present for her children, specifically her youngest sons, Jaid and Jax Nilon. She explaned her desire to be there for her boys as they navigated their senior year of high school and Jade's modeling career.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the reasons why I’m leaving is my family, my boys. Their last year of high school is next year, and I want to be a part of that. And Jade is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that too. And secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in. I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”

Article continues below advertisement

Garcelle Beauvais isn't opposed to reclaiming her diamond in future 'RHOBH' seasons.

While Garcelle is no longer a main cast member of RHOBH, as many Housewives before her have proven, most of Andy's girls can always come home when needed. In the actor's Instagram video, she shared that she and the Housewives EP discussed her returning to the show when she's ready.

"Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime," Garcelle noted. "The door will always be open, so you never know, I might pop back in sometime.”

Article continues below advertisement

The forever Bravolebrity also thanked her fans for allowing her to share her story with us for five seasons and confirmed her story is just beginning.