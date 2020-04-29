Garcelle Beauvais' New ZIP Code Isn't 90210 but Her House Sure Is Nice

Garcelle Beauvais might not wish the hell she went through during her divorce on anyone, but I'm sure plenty of us wouldn't mind a slice of her life these days. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has gotten a fresh start in many ways, complete with a new home that is totally enviable. Though her TV address is in Beverly Hills, the Haitian beauty actually doesn't reside in the 90210. Get the details on where Garcelle Beauvais lives and see some photos of her stunning new home.

If you want to see where Garcelle Beauvais' new house is, look to the valley, not the hills.

While the show may shout out Beverly Hills, like many of the H'wives, Garcelle's new abode is more Beverly Hills-adjacent, but no less ritzy. Her property is in the San Fernando Valley, which includes tiny towns like Hidden Hills and Calabasas, where stars like the Kardashians and Jennifer Lopez have laid their heads.

As revealed in a recent episode of RHOBH, Garcelle has been going to great lengths to customize the home to suit her and her two boys. She has also shared tidbits of that journey on social media, from having custom closets installed to outfitting the kitchen and bathroom with luxurious white fixtures, all of which she picked out.

The kitchen boasts double ovens and tons of storage space, which is pretty essential with two 12-year-old boys under her roof. When she gave UsWeekly a tour of her gleaming new kitchen, she joked, "I feel like I’m a short-order cook so I’m always in here," which is probably why she made sure it was large and inviting.

