"Denise Has a Secret" — Here's Why the 'RHOBH' Star Stopped Filming!

In the Season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , the girls take a trip to New York Fashion Week ... and there was zero drama. But, the tides quickly turned (per usual) and soon all hell broke loose. "We were all so happy that day," cast member Kyle Richards said. "It's actually hard to even imagine how terrible things would soon become."

A simple white text appeared over a black screen, stating: "In December, Denise [Richards] stopped shooting with the group ." Suddenly, the episode cut to Denise and Kyle having a stand-off over dinner. "I've been honest," the former model said. "I'm done."

"We sign up to show our real lives. You can't hide anything," she explained in a confessional. "Denise has a secret, and no matter how hard you try, the truth always comes out."

So, why did Denise Richards stop filming 'RHOBH'?

During the episode of the Bravo series, Denise is shown with her husband Aaron Phypers leaving a meeting with her fellow castmates. "We're on camera," she said to her beau. "Don't say a f--king word." The roller coaster premiere ended with the housewife tearfully telling her RHOBH crew, "I am a very married woman, and I love my husband." So, what happened?

In January, rumors started to circulate that Denise and former RHOBH cast member Brandi Glanville were having an affair. According to The Daily Mail, the two women were involved in a relationship for months, and Denise allegedly told the former housewife that she and her husband Aaron were in an open relationship. Though, that is reportedly false. “She’s not…who she pretends to be,” Brandi is seen saying in the Season 10 trailer.

In the trailer, we also know that this storyline will bubble over into the girls' trip to Rome, which happens towards the end of the season. The ladies will confront Denise about the rumors, and audiences will get to see it all play out on camera. "This was something I was not expecting at all," she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I was very much caught off guard. And, you know, the subject matter that seems to be in all the tabloids of late is...I don't know."

She continued: "I think it's kind of disgusting that they even talk about it. But that's something they choose to, and I've had worse things said, so you know, I can rise above it." Though the married couple has been plagued by affair rumors, it seems Denise and Aaron are still going strong. "I have a very solid marriage and I — my husband and I, we just rise above it," she told ET. "You know, in the big picture, we can't worry about that stuff."

