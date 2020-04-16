Denise Richards Tried to Keep Her Affair a Secret by Sending Cease and Desist Letters

Denise Richards sent cease and desist letters to the producers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to keep under wraps her affair with co-star Brandi Glanville, new allegations hold.

Denise and Brandi were dating for several months in 2019. Denise told her that she and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were in an open relationship at the time.

She feared that the revelation would destroy her marriage, which might explain why she sent the showrunners cease and desist letters.