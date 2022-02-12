Denise Richards Recently Opened up About Struggles Coparenting With Ex Charlie Sheen

During Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, custody battles between Denise and Charlie unraveled in the public eye. Eldest daughter Sami reportedly posted then deleted several TikToks in which she claimed to be trapped in an abusive household. In 2020, a representative for Charlie told Us Weekly that Sami had moved in with him and dropped out of high school at age seventeen. "Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED, here we come!"