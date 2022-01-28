You'll Likely See Kris Jenner on Season 12 of 'RHOBH' — Only as a Friend, Though

You'll Likely See Kris Jenner on Season 12 of 'RHOBH' — Only as a Friend, ThoughBy Sara Belcher
Jan. 27 2022, Published 7:22 p.m. ET
It hasn't been long since the long-running reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been off-air, but it seems that many of the show's stars are still pursuing projects on the small screen. Less than a year after the show that helped them rise to fame aired its final episode, the family already has a release date for their new reality show coming to Hulu — aptly titled The Kardashians.
But not everyone in the KarJenner clan will be moving over to this new show. Some of the family have decided to step away from reality television to instead pursue their own projects. Could Kris Jenner be one of them?
The momager is just about as prolific of a celebrity as her daughters are, and viewers have long been wondering if it's possible she'll make a switch over to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Is Kris joining the show in the near future?
Kris Jenner has previously appeared on 'RHOBH.'
For those who aren't already acquainted with the Real Housewives franchise, Kris has a history of appearing on the show. While she's only appeared in three episodes total over the reality title's 11 seasons, she's friendly with some of the cast members — which would give her a clear opening to make a seamless transition to the show.
"But Kris doesn't even live in Beverly Hills!" you may be thinking. Well, plenty of the show's cast members don't technically live in Beverly Hills, either. Yolanda Hadid lived in Malibu while she was present on the show, and Erika Girardi had a home in Pasadena. Really, so long as you're in the Beverly Hills area and a prolific mother and/or wife, you have a good shot at being cast on the show.
Will Kris Jenner appear on 'RHOBH' in the future? Don't expect to see her in Season 11.
There has long been speculation about Kris' involvement in the show, and at different times she's provided different answers as to whether or not she'd consider joining the cast.
In 2020, she told Ellen DeGeneres that she wouldn't consider becoming a series regular by any means — disappointing many fans.
"I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards," she said. "But as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there's just too much going on in my life... and they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine."
That being said, Kris later told Andy Cohen that she would definitely be open to being a "friend" on the show, making more regular appearances. Andy confirmed to EW that there's a good chance she'll show up in some capacity in the future.
On the Jan. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kathy Hilton gave her two cents on potential for her friend Kris to cross over. Andy believes the chances of her becoming a full-time cast member were "zip," though Kathy told the host "never say never."
Unfortunately, though, Kris will not be featured on the show's upcoming 11th season, as "there were tremendous difficulties [since] they weren't doing events because of COVID," Andy told the outlet. But it seems Kris may be joining as a friend "down the line."
While Kris may not seem open to joining the show as a permanent cast member just yet, she may change her mind after making more appearances.