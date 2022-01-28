You'll Likely See Kris Jenner on Season 12 of 'RHOBH' — Only as a Friend, Though

But not everyone in the KarJenner clan will be moving over to this new show. Some of the family have decided to step away from reality television to instead pursue their own projects. Could Kris Jenner be one of them?

The momager is just about as prolific of a celebrity as her daughters are, and viewers have long been wondering if it's possible she'll make a switch over to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Is Kris joining the show in the near future?