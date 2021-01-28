Are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Still Together Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

When it comes to the E! hit reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, there are a few things you can always expect: viral moments, meltdowns, lavish spending, and of course, relationship drama. After all, the Kardashian clan is always a mainstay on the blogs for their romantic relationships.

That said, while many fans are still coming to terms with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ending their marriage, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble ’s relationship has piqued their interest. Since news spread of a sexual assault lawsuit against Jenner, viewers have been asking one question: Is Kris still with Corey? Here’s the 4-1-1.

From Khloe Kardashian and other family members questioning Corey's commitment to the relationship, Corey and Scott getting into it over parenting styles, to Kanye putting in his two cents, it's been a lot for the pair.

With that in mind, the couple has had some hiccups throughout their relationship, mostly due to his interactions with the Kardashian clan.

That said, it appears that Kris and Corey are still going strong. While the couple does like to keep their relationship private, they’re still very much an item.

There’s no argument that Kris and Corey have had their share of ups and downs in their relationship. In fact, there were rumors that the couple split back in 2017 after Kim posted a photo of the momager and captioned the photo, “Caption this.... mine is SWF." However, the rumors went unfounded as the pair continued to make public appearances together, along with Corey remaining a permanent fixture on the show.

Will the news of the lawsuit be another issue for Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble to tackle?

While Kris and Corey have been doing a great job of keeping their relationship intact — despite the drama — it appears that their commitment to one another will be tested yet again. In case you missed it, there is a lawsuit that Kris is currently facing.

According to The Blast, the Kardashian matriarch is currently facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit after a security guard accusing her of sexual harassment. “Marc McWilliams accused the reality star of groping him and being inappropriate while working for the family as a bodyguard,” the site reports. In fact, the alleged victim shares that he reported the incident all to no avail.

"The security guard seeks to recover his damages, which arose from unwanted sexual and gender harassment," according to court documents. "He repeatedly complained to supervisors and human resources, but no action was taken by employer. Defendants clearly retaliated against him for lodging complaints about said misconduct and terminated him on or about September 2019." And fans are on the fence, with some taking it as a joke and others realizing how serious these accusations are.

It’s wild how easily Kris Jenner having a sexual harassment lawsuit disappeared. not saying she’s guilty but some people are treating it as a joke 💀 — Booty Eating Advocate (@_instacom3dy) January 28, 2021 Source: Twitter

Despite it all, Kris continues to maintain her innocence. "This lawsuit, filed back in September, has yet to be served on Ms. Jenner and involves events alleged to have occurred more than two years ago," her lawyer tells the DailyMail. "The allegations are not only wrong and scandalous but seem designed to coerce Ms.Jenner into silence via a settlement. This will not happen."