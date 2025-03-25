Garcelle Beauvais Can Afford To Buy Her Own Diamonds — Inside Her Net Worth Garcelle Beavais has earned a significant net worth from her time acting, producing, and starring on 'RHOBH.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 25 2025, 3:09 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@garcelle

If you ever need a masterclass on having a second or third act, look no further than model and actor Garcelle Beauvais. After breaking out as a model in the 1980s, Garcelle showed off her acting chops in multiple TV and film roles, and is a Black Hollywood national treasure. However, following decades of mainstream success, she introduced herself to a new audience as a 5-year diamond holder on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Garcelle's RHOBH fame only further put her on the map and gave her the push she needed to develop new projects and further support herself and her kids as a single mom. But anyone who knew her pre-Housewives knows her success comes from years of hard work. So, what's Garcelle's net worth? Here's everything to know.

Garcelle Beauvais's net worth comes from betting on herself in Hollywood.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Garcelle has a net worth of $4 million. Her net worth comes from her various TV and film roles, which began after the Haitian native moved to Miami to pursue her modeling career, leading her to booking a spot with Ford Models and Irene Marie Models. Her first role came in 1984 with a guest appearance on Miami Vice, followed by her breakout role as Cynthia Nichols in Models Inc.

After Models Inc. ended in 1995, Garcelle landed one of her most memorable roles as Francesca "Fancy" Monroe on The Jamie Foxx Show. Her other leading roles include A.D.A. Valerie Heywood on NYPD Blue, Ms. Maya Bradley in Opposite Sex, and Hanna Linden in Franklin & Bash. Garcelle has also challenged herself to produce films like And Then There Was You and her 2020 podcast Going to Bed with Garcelle.

She also owns the production company Garcelle Beauvais Productions, and in 2022, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment signed her to a first-look development deal. The actor also proved she has more than scripted chops when she dabbled into reality TV and hosting. After becoming the first Black RHOBH member in 2020, Garcelle landed a hosting spot on the final two seasons of The Real Houswives of Beverly Hills.

Garcelle Beauvais Actor, Producer, Television Personality Net worth: $4 Million Garcelle Beauvais is an actor, model, producer and starred on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' from 2020 until 2025. Birth date: Nov. 26, 1966 Birthplace: Saint-Marc, Haiti Birth name: Garcelle Beauvais Marriages: Daniel Saunders (m. 1991; div. 2000), Michael Nilon (m. 2001; div. 2011) Children: 3

How much did Garcelle Beauvais make on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?'

Garcelle's net worth and legacy will forever be tied to her historic time on RHOBH. She joined the show in 2020 and made history as the show's first Black full-time cast member. Garcelle told the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast said at the time that she felt an added "pressure" to appear a certain way as the sole Black housewife in her cast.