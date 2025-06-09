Rachel Zoe Announced Her Bravo Return With ‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Debut: “RZ 2.0” "I’ve been living my best, new life and it felt like the perfect time to come back to TV and share it all with you." By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 9 2025, 3:39 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Bravo's renaissance also marked the return of some of the stars that helped make it shine in its early days. One of them includes renowned fashion stylist and OG Bravolevrity Rachel Zoe. In June 2025, rumors swirled that Rachel was approached to hold a diamond for Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Here's what the fashionista has said about returning to her former stomping grounds in a whole new way.

Rachel Zoe is ready for 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' fans to see "RZ 2.0."

On June 6, 2025, Rachel confirmed the rumors were true: she joined RHOBH for Season 15! She shared the happy news with Us Weekly, stating she was ready to show her longtime fans what she's been up to since her reality run ended. “I am beyond excited to be returning home to Bravo to join the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!” she told the outlet. "I’ve been living my best, new life, and it felt like the perfect time to come back to TV and share it all with you. Here we go … RZ 2.0!”

Rachel also confirmed her return to Bravo and Housewives debut on Instagram. She posted a photo of her posing in a white lace, bohemian dress and wrote "the rumors are true" above the photo. In the second slide of the post, Rachel said that, while fans had been asking her to return to Bravo pretty much since she left, she said the "stars aligned" for her comeback and she was "really excited to be with all of you again and I hope you are too, so let’s have some fun!”

Here we go again @bravotv!!!" she captioned the video. "I am officially joining #TheRealHousewivesofBeverlyHills and back with my Bravo family. Let’s do this!"

Why did Rachel Zoe leave Bravo in the first place?

While Rachel received many elated comments from fans anticipating her RHOBH debut, to OG Bravo fans, her return was a long time coming. The fashion maven made her mark on the network in 2008 when she starred in The Rachel Zoe Project. The series focused on her life as a stylist to the stars, her marriage to Rodger Berman, and her running a fashion empire with her staff, which included associate and style director Brad Goreski, who went on to find his own fame as a celebrity stylist.

The show ran for five seasons before it was canceled in 2013. According to Vogue Australia, at the time of its cancellation, Rachel told Capitol File Magazine that the show had become more focused on drama than fashion. Fans will recall many dramatic moments from the show, including Rachel's former associate stylist, Taylor Jacobson, abruptly leaving the show.

“We’ve done five years. I think it’s time to probably move on…,” Rachel said of The Rachel Zoe Project ending. "The Rachel Zoe Project was meant to be a show solely based on fashion and designers and all of that, and clearly it wasn’t. I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t want my personal life on television.’”