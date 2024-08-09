Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Bravo Might Fly South for the Winter in a New Series Called 'Snowbirds' Bravo fans love watching the ridiculously rich do, for the most part, whatever they want. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 9 2024, 6:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @sharonbush1 @janescherrn @gale_brophy @arothschildpr Sharon Bush, Jane Scher, Gale Brophy, and Anna Rothschild

2024 has been a rocky year for Bravo and its fandom. The network had its own version of the NFL's Black Monday in the spring when one announcement after another came regarding Real Housewives cast members leaving their respective franchises. The network has had to contend with firings, lawsuits, stars quitting, and, worst of all, viewership decline on some of the popular shows. Viewers are tired of being disappointed by their former favorites, and now is the perfect time to launch a new series.

The network is already developing a new series surrounding the children of some of the Real Housewives called Making It in Manhattan, and fans have opinions about it. Sadly, for the most part, those opinions are not positive, with many Redditors predicting the show will be a flop. Others called out the network for nepotism, as Bravo lovers have a preference for rich, showy middle(ish)-aged women, not their kids. Luckily, a new show may be in the works that aligns more with Bravo fans: Snowbirds.

Cindy Guyer

The company that produces 'Married to Medicine' and 'RHOM' — known as the Purveyors of Pop — are filming for a brand-new series called 'Snowbirds.'

Time will tell if fans' opinions on Making It in Manhattan will change. However, a new series is reportedly in the works that has also begun filming. Page Six reports that the production company Purveyors of Pop has begun filming a new series called Snowbirds. For those who are unfamiliar with the term, a snowbird refers to people who spend their winters in warm climates while spending summer in cooler ones. Snowbirds are usually very wealthy, and the series' purported cast fits that bill.

Jane Scher

The 'Snowbirds' cast are a group of wealthy women who fly south for the winter each year, so who are the stars of the new series?

Bravo fans love watching the ridiculously rich do, for the most part, whatever they want. It's the drama for the latter that keeps them coming back, especially when it feels natural. Bravo fans have become keenly aware of moments that are producer-influenced. The cast of Snowbirds fits the affluence level viewers are accustomed to, but time will tell about their personalities. Reports say that the stars will be Sharon Bush, Anna Rothschild, Gale Brophy, Cindy Guyer, and Jane Scher.

'Snowbirds' is reminiscent of other former Bravo series, like 'Ladies of London,' so when will it premiere on Bravo?