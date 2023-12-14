Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo The Top 20 Gifts for the Bravoholic in Your Life for the Holidays We've compiled a list of the best gifts to give the Bravo fan in your life! Any one of the these gifts should give you some inspiration to get you shopping. By Elizabeth Randolph Dec. 14 2023, Published 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Amazon

Bravo, Bravo, *bleep* Bravo! If you know anyone who tunes in every week to at least one show on the network, you'll know its fans have had a doozy of a year. From ongoing feuds to cast swaps to divorces and, of course, the #Scandoval of it all. Fortunately, with the holidays on the horizon, Bravo Hive is ready to wind down and await the drama that's sure to come in 2024. Here are 20 gifts to help the reality TV fan in your life find some joy!

A 'Watch What Happens Live' Shotski

The Bravoholic in your life will love feeling like one of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live guests from the comfort of their homes. As Andy always mentions, the ShotSki can include both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

A Christmas ornament of James Kennedy yelling at Tom Sandoval

Source: Amazon

James Kennedy's iconic dragging of his Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval will live on through your Christmas tree in 2023 and beyond.

A "That's My Opinion" makeup bag

Source: Amazon

Everyone knows someone who just can't help but share their "opinion!!" Here's a great gift for the first person who comes to mind.

A cardboard cutout of Andy Cohen

Source: Amazon

Because Andy Cohen is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

An activity book to separate the true ‘Housewives’ fans from the fake

Source: Amazon

Test a Housewives fan's knowledge of all of the many, many scandals that have happened since the franchise debuted.

Bravoholic Flask

Source: Amazon

Bravo and alcohol often go hand in hand, so why not merge the two for the festive season?

A sweatshirt for your “Househusband”

Source: Amazon

Make sure to spread love to the "Househusband" who hasn't missed one Bravo scandal this year. It's no easy feat.

A wine glass for someone who should've been on Bravo

Source: Amazon

Some people watch so much reality TV that they think they belong on one. Not everyone is correct with that theory, but they can always look to this wine glass for encouragement.

Fuzzy socks to stay warm during a Bravo binge watching session

These fuzzy socks are perfect someone who loves staying warm and Bravolebrities.

For the 'RHOA' fan who loves to wear iconic quotes

Source: Amazon

Sheree Whitfield's iconic line will never die, thanks to this hoodie.

A "hi baby gorgeous" phone case

Source: Amazon

Lisa Barlow's kind greeting is available in the phone case form.

A mug of Housewives' mugshots

Source: Amazon

This ceramic mug is filled with some of you favorite Housewives' mugshots from their past.

A pot holder to remind the girls to never live somewhere a white refrigerator exists

Source: Amazon

This pot holder is only for a Real Housewives of Atlanta fan who would never be caught dead in an apartment/house/condo/trailer with a white refrigerator.

Sandoval's Tears wine glass

Source: Amazon

Tom Sandoval had a lot of tears in 2023 and caused even more. This glass is big enough to fit all of them.

A "June June Hannah" shirt for 'Below Deck' stans

Source: Amazon

The Below Deck page heard 'round the world has a t-shirt for those who couldn't hear Hannah Ferrer either.

Andy Cohen's book, 'Daddy Diaries'

Source: Amazon

Andy Cohen's book debuted in May 2023 and has tea on his life as a single dad, Bravo exec, host, and boss.

Kenya Moore Haircare

Source: Amazon

Kenya Moore's forever memorable hair line has an Amazon store that sells her Restorative Growth Mask among other products.

A Top Chef hat for diehard viewers

Source: Amazon

This chef hat from Top Chef is perfect for a fan of the long-running cooking reality competition.

'Real Housewives' tell-all book 'Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It'

Source: Amazon

Dave Quinn's juicy tell-all includes behind-the-scenes tea about The Real Housewives franchise.

Another ornament for the "Grande Dame" in your inner circle

Source: Amazon