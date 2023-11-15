Home > Entertainment > Music > Beyoncé 20 Gifts for the Beyoncé Fan in Your Life Beyoncé is one of the biggest musical artists worldwide, so consider getting your favorite member of the BeyHive one of these 20 gifts. By Sara Belcher Nov. 15 2023, Published 1:49 p.m. ET Source: Amazon

There are few stars in the world that are as big as Beyoncé is. Following her 2006 departure from Destiny's Child to pursue her solo career, Beyoncé has become a multi-platinum artist, and in fall 2023 she finished up the sold-out world tour for her 2022 album "Renaissance."

Whether or not you're personally a fan of the singer, you're bound to have at least one person in your life who is. If you're looking for something to get them, why not consider one of these 20 gifts we've hand-selected for the BeyHive?

"Renaissance" rhinestone necklace

Pay homage to one of Beyoncé's best albums with this rhinestone-laden "Renaissance" necklace. Price: $16.98 on Amazon.

Mini bottles of hot sauce for your bag (swag)

Not only is this gift a subtle nod to Beyoncé's iconic lyrics, but it's useful for the friend who is always looking to add a little heat to whatever dish they're eating. Price: $11.49 on Amazon.

Sparkly horse earrings

The sparkle horse on the cover of "Renaissance" was a recurring motif throughout the album's world tour, and you can take that motif into your jewelry with these earrings. Price: $12.99 on Amazon.

A "Kale" sweatshirt from the "7/11" music video

Bey's "7/11" music video exudes pure joy and carelessness, and you too can own the same "Kale" sweater. This is a subtle nod to the singer that your favorite fan can wear every day. Price: $19.98+ on Amazon.

"Homecoming" live album vinyl

The live album of "Homecoming" is easily one of Beyoncé's most heartfelt works — so why not gift the vinyl of it to your favorite Bey fan? Price: $52.98 on Amazon.

Beyoncé prayer candle

Though this is somewhat of a gag gift, a true Beyoncé fan will not turn down a prayer candle with the icon's face on the front. Price: $29.95 on Amazon.

Album posters for three of Beyoncé's albums

Album posters are pretty popular, especially for those who love to add pieces of their music taste to their decor. Price: $29.99 on Amazon.

"Renaissance" world tour poster

From Beyoncé's official Amazon storefront, get the friend who can't stop reliving the world tour a poster to help them commemorate it. Price: $20 on Amazon.

"Slay" ornament

Christmas and holiday trees need to have a little bit of personality to them — which is why this wood ornament of Bey flipping two birds with the word "SLAY" is perfect for anyone who is still a die-hard "Formation" fan. Price: #11.99 on Amazon.

"On Air" baseball hat

Another piece from Beyoncé's official Amazon store, this "On Air" hat is probably a piece of merch that your favorite fan passed up on originally but will wear much more than they'd think they would. Price: $30 on Amazon.

Bee earrings

Instead of straight Beyoncé merch, why not consider giving the gift of the BeyHive by leaning into some bee-themed jewelry? Price: $6.99 on Amazon.

"Happy Bey-Day" card

If you're just looking for something easy you can send in the mail, this "Happy Bey-Day, you slay" card is perfect for the Beyoncé fan's birthday. Price: $7.99 on Amazon.

'Beyoncé' Little Golden Book biography

For the young fan in your life, give them the gift of Beyoncé's life story with this Little Golden Book biography about the singer. Price: $5.50 on Amazon.

"It should cost a billion to look this good" mug

Not only is this mug a nod to some of Bey's best lyrics, but also a good pick-me-up for the friend who needs a reminder of just how good they look. Price: $23.99 on Etsy.

"Renaissance" tour shirt

Another iconic piece from Beyoncé's official merch line that's sure to make any fan happy, whether or not they were actually able to go to the concert. Price: $40 on Amazon.

"Mentally still at the Renaissance World Tour" sweatshirt

For the friend who won't shut up about their Renaissance World Tour show, get them this sweatshirt. Price: $38.99 on Etsy.

"Yada Yada" candle

Sometimes the best gifts for fans have some practicality to them — and a candle with some of the lyrics from "Heated" on it will do just the trick. This one also lets you pick from five different scents, so you can customize it for the recipient. Price: $25.54+ on Etsy.

"Renaissance" deluxe edition vinyl

So long as your friend has a record player, they're sure to appreciate the deluxe edition of "Renaissance" on vinyl — I mean, who wouldn't? Price: $44.98 on Amazon.

"Heated" fan

Handheld fans like this one have been an iconic recurring symbol for the Renaissance tour, so why not get your favorite fan this "Heated" one? Price: $18.99 on Amazon.

Beyoncé desk calendar