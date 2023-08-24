Home > Entertainment > Music > Beyoncé Move, Move, Move, Move!: Beyoncé’s Haters Are Ruining ‘Renaissance’ for the Rest of Us Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ has been criticized by those who admit to not being her biggest fan. Here’s why her spectators are better off staying home. By Elizabeth Randolph Aug. 24 2023, Published 6:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@beyonce

The date was August 11, 2023, and my fiancée and I took a nine-hour trip from Ohio to Atlanta, Georgia, to take a break from wedding planning. Despite the long drive, it was worth the chance to see one of my favorite artists — Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter — who has been a part of my life since I was a young girl listening to Destiny's Child. So once I finally saw her live, it felt like an out-of-body experience to watch someone I’ve fangirled over for decades sing some of her classics and the songs on the album that spoke to my Black, queer heart on Renaissance.

While in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, going hoarse for my girl, I was surrounded by others who understood why we were all there. I couldn’t imagine dancing and singing beside someone who didn’t consider themselves a Beyoncé fan. For some reason, mixed in with us stans are real-life internet trolls presumably attending Beyoncé’s 2023 Renaissance World Tour just to complain about it on TikTok and other platforms.

It’s time to call these haters in and tell them that if they’re not Beyoncé fans, it’s perfectly OK to sit down and eat their food in the words of another icon — Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

Stop going to see the ‘Renaissance World Tour’ and complaining about everything afterward, I beg.

For those uninitiated about what’s happening in the world, the economy has been pretty bad for within the last year. Like, considering how long you can live without eggs and mayonnaise in your refrigerator is bad. So, for my life, I cannot fathom spending hundreds, maybe even thousands of dollars, to see someone perform only to bash them and their faithful fans online.

Since Beyoncé began performing her Renaissance World Tour in the U.S., many concertgoers have complained about the prices and the viral moments surrounding the tour, such as the costumes and Beyoncé’s Stan culture.

On Monday, Aug. 21, a TikTok user named Denise, who goes by @blackbeauty_305 on the app, shared her “Beyoncé Review” on her account. In the video, Denise had nothing positive to say about the tour and complained about the fact that the attendees wore Renaissance-inspired outfit pieces like sequins, tassels, and cowboy attire to mimic Beyoncé’s album cover (A dress code that Beyoncé requested fans wear for her birthday, I must add).

She should have just went to a Commodores concert and called it a day. pic.twitter.com/M3cUGiSfUG — the artist formerly known as panda. (@pandasugarbutt) August 21, 2023

Denise also admitted she didn’t know too many Beyoncé songs, joking that she knew “four and a possible.” The TikToker then complained over the other guests dancing AT A CONCERT, causing her to be uncomfortable while she sat down the whole time because, as she reiterated, she’s not a Beyoncé fan.

I understand that some people go to concerts without being familiar with all of the artists’ songs. I even get that everyone doesn’t like to stand up and sing as loud as they can at a show. But I think going to a concert because it’s a “trending topic” and you look “controversial” saying you hated it is just a lame way to spend money. It’s also a waste of time, and how the world is going is invaluable these days.