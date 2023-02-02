Home > Entertainment > Music > Beyoncé Source: Getty Images Here's the 4-1-1 on All the Seriously Funny and Relatable Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Tweets By Tatayana Yomary Feb. 2 2023, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

In case you’ve been MIA, Queen Bey has announced that she’s going on tour. This is not a drill folks! The Renaissance World Tour will be in full swing during 2023! As you can imagine, the Beyhive has been buzzing since the news dropped that the Queen would be touching the stage once again.

Article continues below advertisement

Most folks joked that Queen Bey always announces her tours during tax season, while others have shared the extensive measures they will take to get a golden ticket to arguably one of 2023’s hottest shows. In true Twitter form, folks have been entertaining the masses since the delightful news dropped. Here are the funniest and seriously relatable tweets about Beyonce’s upcoming Renaissance World Tour.

1. An homage to New York's meltdown about Flavor Flav.

Me hearing “PLEASE DO NOT BE ALARMED, REMAIN CALM. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO LEAVE THE DANCE FLOOR.” at Renaissance Tour pic.twitter.com/HVVNXaoMLX — Milan (@milanluccia) February 1, 2023

This Twitter user has immortalized one of Tiffany Pollard's infamous moments when she hears news about Flavor Flav on the reality show Flavor of Love. Pollard's behavior pretty much signifies how fans would act once Beyonce's set for "Alien Superstar" begins.

Article continues below advertisement

2. The Squidward stunned eyes look

everyone waking up to see beyoncé announced the renaissance tour pic.twitter.com/a7nlZDQmJ9 — wiLL (@willfulchaos) February 1, 2023

Once fans learned the news that Beyonce was indeed going on tour for her Renaissance project, this summed up how many of us diehard stans felt. It's a serious matter.

Article continues below advertisement

3. A reminder about Beyoncé's epic line in "Break My Soul"

Beyoncé better price those tickets like someone who told people to quit their jobs last July 😭😭😭 — A - A Political Hater (@Deenike) February 1, 2023

If you remember, Beyoncé said, "Now, I just fell in love / And I just quit my job,” in the first verse of "Break My Soul." And since some fans actually followed orders, many are reminding Beyonce to keep that in mind when setting prices for the world tour. In other words, highly-expensive tickets will cause an uproar.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Freaking out at the thought of getting Beyoncé tickets

it’s gonna be hell to get these beyoncé tickets….. pic.twitter.com/k3zDaHYqLi — keke⁷ (@stallseok) February 1, 2023

Baby... we all know that securing Beyoncé tour tickets feels very similar to the Hunger Games — between bots on Ticketmaster to site crashes. Shopping for Beyoncé tickets is an extreme sport. For all those hoping to attend, may the odds be ever in your favor.

Article continues below advertisement

5. A fan patroling the scene with a gun in hand

me in the Ticketmaster queue making sure no bots get Beyoncé tickets pic.twitter.com/rExWvWF47s — Reed (@reedlikeabook_) February 1, 2023

As mentioned before, Ticketmaster is known to hand out a fair share of L's when it comes to Beyoncé tickets. Often times, bots will buy out tickets to resell them for ridiculous prices — think a monthly rent payment in New York City. The struggle is very real.

Article continues below advertisement

6. Beyoncé pulling up to Burger King on a horse

This tweet brings Burger King's old slogan "Have it your way," to life since Beyonce is pictured in a drive-through on a horse. Typically drive-throughs are only reserved for vehicles, but we all know Queen Bey is in her own lane. She gets anything she wants.

Article continues below advertisement

7. The trend of sharing misinformation to the non-woke to secure tickets

My friend said Beyoncé doesn’t even perform live and that it’s actually a stunt double dancer doing everything and her vocals are AI so yeah i would just think twice before getting tickets for her tour — HEEDlE (@heyheedie) January 31, 2023

Since the beginning of time, Black people have shared that our failure to gatekeep certain things — from the deliciousness of Jamaican oxtail to hip-hop music — has caused other folks to infiltrate. Now, many folks have pledged to jokingly spread misinformation to keep certain spaces exclusive. I'm not mad at it! So, stay on code folks.

Article continues below advertisement

8. Fundraising for Beyoncé tickets

i’m currently raising funds for my ticket to beyoncé’s renaissance world tour, for i’m just a simple nigerian girl who doesn’t have a real job. anything helps please and God Bless You 😔🙏🏾



venmo: @akunniaakubuilo

cashapp: $aku23 — aku is feeling: BLACK 💃🏾 (@akunniamatata) February 2, 2023

Listen, desperate times call for desperate measures. This young lady shared that she doesn't have the funds to see Bey on her own, so she's hoping kind benefactors will turn her dream into a reality. Get your coins sis!

Article continues below advertisement

9. A person willing to do the absolute most for Beyoncé tickets

Aight who titty I gotta suck for these Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour tickets? pic.twitter.com/jvJCeMRZmp — Benny D. Greenheart (@BennyGreenheart) February 1, 2023

In today's episode of doing something strange for a grand result, this Twitter user is asking folks to do a NSFW act in hopes of getting a Beyoncé ticket. There ain't no shame in this brother's game. LOL.

Article continues below advertisement

10. When you realize you didn't save enough to purchase tickets

Did you save enough money for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour tickets?! #Beyonce #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/mLuTfdnk3e — K E M P I R E 🐘 (@TheKempire) February 2, 2023

This Twitter user shares that he will not judge folks if he sees them at a Beyonce show with a sugar daddy, panhandling via Twitter, or jumping to create an Only Fans page. After all, some folks are willing to get Beyoncé tickets by any means necessary.

Article continues below advertisement

11. A fan willing to go to Beyoncés residence with money in hand for a golden ticket

Me outside Beyoncé's residence after all the Renaissance World Tour tickets sold out in 15 seconds:pic.twitter.com/rCswKwJmia — Austin The Halfrican  (@HalfricanTime) February 1, 2023