This Is Not a Drill — Beyoncé's "Renaissance" Tracklist Has Been Released

Now that Beyoncé is prepared to feed fans with new music come July 29, social media users have been wondering about the album rollout. After all, another single before the album’s release wouldn’t hurt. Luckily, Beyoncé has given fans a better deal.

The official tracklist for “Renaissance” has been released. And by the looks of the list, fans can expect Queen Bey’s seventh studio album to bring all the feels. Here’s the 4-1-1.