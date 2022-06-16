These Beyoncé Memes Will Keep You Cackling Until the ‘Renaissance’ Album’s Release

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” she said. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. ... Yes, the music is coming!"

Beyoncé initially shook the Beyhive wide open in June 2022 when she deleted her social media photos and profile pic. Following days of speculation, Tidal shared on its website that Renaissance would be available on July 29, 2022.