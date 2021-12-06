Is Spider-Man Set to Lose His Last Family Member, Aunt May, in 'No Way Home'?By Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 6 2021, Published 5:07 p.m. ET
With the release of Tom Holland's third solo Spider-Man film rapidly approaching, MCU fans are speculating significant plot points from the movie. From Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield showing up as their versions of Spider-Man to Charlie Cox portraying Matt Murdock, there are plenty of rumors to dwell on.
However, one report that many Marvel enthusiasts are focusing on is the potentially high death count in the highly-anticipated flick. One character, in particular, that millions are concerned about is Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). Does she die in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Let's find out.
Does Aunt May die in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'?
After the long-awaited second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home made the rounds on social media, many eagle-eyed viewers believed Marvel Studios might have spoiled the tragic death of Peter's beloved Aunt May.
Before we dive into the specific moment in the trailer, we need you to remember that various iconic Spider-Man supervillains are arriving at the scene in No Way Home.
Since the multiverse is now canon in the MCU, the threequel is bringing back five well-known villains: Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).
Now, if you remember the havoc Green Goblin caused Peter Parker in Sam Raimi's trilogy, then you should be worried for No Way Home. With his famous pumpkin bombs back in play, Green Goblin will cause some severe damage against Spider-Man and his close circle.
Green Goblin might be the one who kills Aunt May in 'No Way Home.'
Unfortunately, Aunt May is most likely going to suffer a heartbreaking death at the hands of Green Goblin. Halfway through the trailer, we see Spider-Man dive across the room to try and stop a pumpkin bomb from Green Goblin. Sadly, the grenade is out of the web-slinger's reach, and it explodes.
Later on, the trailer includes a shot of Aunt May running; the lighting-filled background and dangerous environment look identical to Spider-Man's earlier scene with the pumpkin bomb.
Though the trailer splits the clips, it may confirm Aunt May's death. Since Tom Holland's trilogy skipped over Peter's origin story with Uncle Ben's murder, aka the moment that drives Spider-Man to reach his full potential as a hero, the devastating loss of Aunt May could take over as the driving force for Spider-Man.
Plus, Green Goblin narrates a bit of the trailer, and his words seem to hint at a serious situation. He said, "Peter, you're struggling to have everything you want while the world tries to make you choose." There's a chance Green Goblin utters these words to Peter right before he throws the pumpkin bomb that possibly kills Aunt May.
In addition to Aunt May dying in No Way Home, fans theorize that Tony Stark's best friend and chauffeur Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) and Peter's best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) will die as well.
However, this is just a theory that isn't confirmed — for all we know, Aunt May is surviving No Way Home and living happily ever after with Happy Hogan (that's what we hope happens, at least).
Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres exclusively in theaters on Dec. 17.