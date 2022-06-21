Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" Is an Ode to Letting Loose on the Dance Floor

Beyoncé recently announced that her new album will be called "Renaissance," and the idea of renewal and rebirth is infused throughout the lyrics to "Break My Soul."

“We go up and down, lost and found / Searchin’ for love / Looking for something that lives inside me," she sings, suggesting a search for a part of herself that she has lost. Other lyrics suggest that she wants to live in the moment and free herself, just momentarily, from the modern world.