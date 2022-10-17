YouTuber Markiplier Tells Fans He'll Join OnlyFans Under One Condition

Well, as of this writing, it seems that Markiplier still has work to do, but his rise to the top has been meteoric, to say the least. On Distractible's Chartable page, it shows that the podcast is currently #12 on Apple, up 137 positions, and #9 on Spotify, up one position.

As for Go! My Favorite Sports Team, Chartable reports that it is currently at #102 on Apple, up 16 positions, and #11 on Spotify, up 2 positions.