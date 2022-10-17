YouTuber Markiplier Tells Fans He'll Join OnlyFans Under One Condition
If you've been on YouTube at all over the last 10 years, odds are that you've stumbled across Markiplier's videos at least once. The content creator is famous on the platform for his video walkthroughs of horror and indie games, as well as sketch comedy acts and collaborations with other famous YouTube stars. With roughly 19 billion views on his channel overall as of the time of writing, Markiplier (real name: Mark Fischbach) is about as big of a YouTube star as one could be.
With that being said, an internet celebrity of that caliber teasing joining a platform such as OnlyFans is bound to turn more than a few heads. Indeed, Markiplier might be getting a bit more NSFW, but did he actually join OnlyFans? Let's unpack the details surrounding the situation.
Did Markiplier join OnlyFans? He says he plans to, but there's a catch.
Given the fact that Markiplier's content has largely focused on gaming and comedy for years, his deviation to OnlyFans came as a surprise to many followers. As of the time of writing, Markiplier is not on the platform yet, but he has explained to fans what it will take to get him to make an account there.
Markiplier wants his fans to help get his two podcasts, Distractible and Go! My Favorite Sports Team, to the No. 1 positions on both Spotify and Apple's podcast charts. So, how close is he to that goal?
Well, as of this writing, it seems that Markiplier still has work to do, but his rise to the top has been meteoric, to say the least. On Distractible's Chartable page, it shows that the podcast is currently #12 on Apple, up 137 positions, and #9 on Spotify, up one position.
As for Go! My Favorite Sports Team, Chartable reports that it is currently at #102 on Apple, up 16 positions, and #11 on Spotify, up 2 positions.
Markiplier previously released a nude calendar back in 2018.
Although his announcement of potentially joining OnlyFans has many viewers excited, this is not the first time that Markiplier has bared it all for the internet to see. Indeed, the YouTuber released a "tasteful nudes calendar" a few years back for $30 that promptly sold out.
"I promised that when I hit 20 million subscribers I would release my Tasteful Nudes... AND I'M A MAN OF MY WORD!!" he wrote at the time.
Markiplier then noted that "these are TASTEFUL nudes which means that, while I am indeed very extremely naked, anything that might be considered obscene has been tastefully censored by foliage, frisbees, passersby, etc. ..."
Only time will tell if his OnlyFans venture offers similar photos, or if Markiplier will truly strip down to his birthday suit for fans.