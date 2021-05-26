Markiplier Temporarily Relocated From Los Angeles to Canada in April 2021 — Here's Why

YouTuber Markiplier has recently uploaded several videos dedicated to different facets of Canadian everyday life. In "I Review Canadian 'Candy,'" he tries rare delicacies like ketchup-flavored potato chips. With "Getting Arrested by Canadian FBI Speedrun (world record)," he explores the hypothetical question of how many endangered species one would need to fight to get arrested. So, why is Markiplier in Canada?

The sudden change in content strategy immediately caught fans' attention, leading many to wonder why Markiplier has taken up a newly-found interest in Canadian candies like Whippet. As the YouTuber revealed in a video uploaded on April 16, 2021, he headed to the country to shoot the new adaptation of his hit podcast series, The Edge of Sleep.

Markiplier stars in and executive produces 'The Edge of Sleep.'

Starring Why Women Kill alum Lio Tipton (aka Analeigh Tipton), Rogue actress Eve Harlow, and more, the TV adaptation of The Edge of Sleep plunges viewers into a dystopian scenario in which only a night watchman and a few others survive the night.

Everyone else dies in their sleep. The forthcoming show is slated to capture the night watchman's and a few others' attempts to get to the bottom of the mystery while also doing their best to not fall asleep.

Source: YouTube

But The Edge of Sleep is far from the only project Markiplier is currently working on. The spring and summer of 2021 marks an extremely busy period for the YouTuber, who will immediately start shooting A Heist With Markiplier 2, the second instalment of the 2019 interactive movie, after returning from Canada.

"I also had to work and prepare and finish writing and do reviews and do edits on the script and the pre-production for A Heist With Markiplier 2, which we film immediately after I get back from Canada," Markiplier explained. "It's been a little busy."

