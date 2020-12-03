Why Is YouTuber Markiplier in the Hospital? He Shared Several Health Updates

The content creator has a frequent posting schedule for new videos, but he announced that his regular posts would be delayed due to his hospital visit.

Just a few weeks after dismantling his year-long YouTube project Unus Annus (which he created with Ethan Nestor-Darling), Mark Fischbach aka Markiplier has shared a few health updates that have some of his 27.7 million subscribers concerned.

Why is Markiplier in the hospital? Though his normal vlogs and gaming videos are on pause, he did post a few updates about his health online. Read on to find out what caused the gamer to head to the hospital for treatment.

Why is Markiplier in the hospital?

On Dec. 2, the YouTube star confirmed on Instagram and on YouTube that he was spending time in the hospital because of a blockage in his small intestine. As longtime fans will remember, Mark previously was hospitalized for stomach issues in the spring of 2015. A few years before that, Mark also had an adrenal gland tumor that was surgically removed.

While doctors were taking out the tumor, they also noticed that his appendix was enlarged. It was removed as well during the operation. In "I had to go to the hospital... again," Mark discussed his most recent stint in the hospital while he was receiving treatment.

"Hey guys, I'm in the hospital right now. I'm fine. I've got an NG [nasogastric] tube in my nose right now, which drains stuff out of my stomach because I have a small intestine blockage," he shared. "I've had this before, if you remember, in 2015 or something like that... so I've been through this but, man, this is unexpected. Came out of nowhere. But I'm fine. It's nothing life-threatening. I don't even think I'm going to need surgery this time."

