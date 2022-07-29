Beyoncé It Ain't So! — Are There Stolen Samples on 'Renaissance'?

According to Merriam-Webster, a renaissance can be described as "a movement or period of vigorous artistic and intellectual activity," but it can also indicate rebirth or revival. For Beyoncé, it's probably a bit of both as her new album Renaissance drops Thursday, July 28 at midnight (technically July 29), and it's already looking like nothing she's done before.

Unfortunately, it leaked online 36 hours before its actual release, which is how the conversation about stolen samples came to light.