She Says He's Just a Friend — Does Caroline Stanbury Really Have a Sugar Daddy?

What traits make up a perfect Real Housewife? Glamour, an obscene amount of money, and a penchant for well-timed shade are likely what most fans would say. Viewers love watching the audacious women of Bravo duke it out in their designer shoes and have since The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered in 2006. The most recent addition to the Real Housewives universe, The Real Housewives of Dubai, has a cast of women who exemplify those traits, and Caroline Stanbury stands out amongst them.

Caroline has been a great source of entertainment in the second season of RHODubai. Her marriage to her much younger husband, Sergio Carrallo, is clearly not one that's meant to last, some say. Despite that, her young hubby is on a mission to have a baby, and Caroline seems entirely unenthusiastic about the idea. There is plenty of other drama revolving around her as well, as her ongoing feud with Caroline Brooks is not stopping soon, especially now that Brooks has accused her of having a sugar daddy.

Caroline Brooks says that fellow 'RHODubai' star Caroline Stanbury has a sugar daddy.

Caroline Brooks made a recent appearance on Page Six's podcast "Virtual Reali-Tea," where she had no problems divulging her feelings and thoughts about her chosen nemesis Caroline Stanbury.

During the interview, Brooks asserted that Stanbury, despite being married, had a sugar daddy paying for her lifestyle. Brooks said this information was divulged in a drunken rant, "He was like, ‘I pay all the bills in that house. I pay for everything.'” The real question is, is this story from Brooks true?

Caroline's alleged sugar daddy is a face 'RHODubai' fans have seen quite a bit in Season 2.

Brooks divulged that the drunken rant she heard was from none other Michael Davis. Fans know Michael as one of Caroline's best friends. He is also the person who housed Caroline and Sergio in his home while they awaited the completion of their new home, and had to deal with the frequent sounds of their intimacy.

Between his clear annoyance on the show and what Caroline shared about his alleged rant to her, it's highly unlikely that he'd be considered a sugar daddy; he's just way too nice and caring a friend.

If anyone falls under the category of sugar baby, it would be Caroline's husband, Sergio Carrallo.

While no one has confirmed if there was any truth to what Brooks said about Michael and Caroline, he is not her sugar daddy. For someone to be a sugar baby usually implies there's a romantic undertone in addition to the power dynamic.