Caroline Brooks Reposts Fan Who Accuses Bravo of Painting Her as A "Hostile Black Woman"

Reality star Caroline Brooks is using her fans' words to fight back against allegations she's the newly appointed villain of The Real Housewives of Dubai. As Season 2 of the Bravo show continues, so does Caroline's issues with her friends. She began the season fighting with Caroline Stanbury to defend her close friend Taleen Marie.

Taleen has since forgiven Caroline for throwing shade at her for possibly getting a little too wild at a Beyonce concert, but Brooks won't let it go. Now, she and Taleen are on the outs as the RHODubai newbie gets closer with her co-stars. In a recent episode, Taleen accused Brooks of being prone to "instigate behind the scenes" out of fear that she won't have her back against the group. Since the episode aired, Brooks has shared her thoughts on being labeled a villain. Here's what she said.

Is Caroline Brooks the next 'RHODubai' villain?

While we can't officially judge if Caroline Brooks is the resident Dubai villain (though it would be a fun gig!), she expressed her thoughts on the matter shortly after Season 2, EP. 5, "A New Home and Game of Telephone" aired. On Wednesday, July 3, she reposted an X from a user defending the notion that she's stirring the pot amongst her co-stars.

The lengthy message posted by X user @ryanbhamptons suggested that producers were recreating an alleged Housewives trope of making a "villain-type character" out of Brooks after a successful season. Ryan also accused production of using her to paint a "hostile black woman" narrative that was "extremely offensive" to Brooks' personal and professional development. The fan also felt the women should be applauding the OG for "knocking it out the park in Season 1" rather than making her out to be the bad guy.