Caroline Brooks Is One of the Stars of 'RHODubai' –– What's Her Net Worth?

The latest news story surrounding Caroline is that she’s buddied up with none other than Phaedra Parks. The reality stars have been quick to bond over mutual interests such as their desires to run thriving businesses and their taste for Versace.

According to Bravo TV, Caroline has stepped up to the plate to help Phaedra in her search for love. Caroline has even been willing to take it as far as setting Phaedra up on a blind date with a new man.