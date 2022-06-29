Caroline Brooks Is One of the Stars of 'RHODubai' –– What's Her Net Worth?
Every time people think about The Real Housewives of Dubai, one of the first names and faces to come to mind is Caroline Brooks. She's already proven herself to be one of the most interesting cast members to keep up with.
There’s been tons of drama unraveling between Caroline and other members of the cast so far, but she doesn’t seem to let any of that drag her down. Where does this powerhouse's net worth stand today? Here's what we know.
What is Caroline Brooks's net worth?
One thing cast members from the Real Housewives franchise have in common is that they’re generally very wealthy –– and financially successful. That's most likely the case with Caroline as well, but there are conflicting reports as to her actual net worth. Reads Me has Caroline's net worth at $1.5 million. Meaww estimates that it's somewhere between $4–6 million. Since there are so many conflicting numbers about her net worth, it's not actually confirmed as of now.
Caroline Brooks
Reality TV star, Real estate agent
Net worth: $4-6 million
Caroline Brooks is a reality TV star, real estate agent, and salon owner.
Birthday: Aug. 10, 1985
Birthplace: Boston, Mass.
Children: 1
Even though her marriage fell apart, Caroline has always been able to take care of herself. She proved herself to be a total girl boss by earning her real estate license and working for a Dubai brokerage. One of Caroline's other money-making ventures is her position as the executive director at a real estate company called Rent DXB. It’s a position she’s held onto for over four years.
On top of that, she’s also the owner and founder of a beauty spa and salon called The Glasshouse Dubai. The luxury spa is dedicated to serving people with various skin types, hair textures, and more. There are too many upscale salons in the world that only cater to one type of client. Caroline’s spa exists to help anyone and everyone who’s looking for a beauty service.
Here’s the latest update about Caroline Brooks after being introduced to the world on 'The Real Housewives of Dubai.'
The latest news story surrounding Caroline is that she’s buddied up with none other than Phaedra Parks. The reality stars have been quick to bond over mutual interests such as their desires to run thriving businesses and their taste for Versace.
According to Bravo TV, Caroline has stepped up to the plate to help Phaedra in her search for love. Caroline has even been willing to take it as far as setting Phaedra up on a blind date with a new man.
The friendship between Caroline and Phaedra is already super exciting for fans of The Real Housewives of Dubai to keep up with. Since there’s generally always so much negative drama going on between stars from Real Housewives spinoffs, it’s refreshing to see two women getting along so well.
Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST, and stream it on Peacock.