What Are the Net Worths of the 'RHODubai' Cast? Here's a Ranking
The Real Housewives of Dubai has only just premiered, yet audiences are already completely obsessed with the women on the show. Not only are they bringing the heat and plenty of shade, but they live the kind of over-the-top lifestyles that fans of the show long to see. (In fact, some have even gone so far as to say that RHODubai is better than Beverly Hills.)
Of course, they couldn't have their luxury houses, private yachts, and fabulous wardrobes without some serious money in the bank to make it happen. Each member of the cast has an impressive net worth to lean on, but which one is the richest? Here’s how the cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai rank in terms of their finances.
Chanel Ayan — $1 million
Chanel Ayan is as successful as she is thanks to a decades-long modeling career, working for brands such as Dior, Valentino, and Versace. She has since pivoted into running her own talent agency and launching the makeup line Ayan Beauty by Toni Malt. According to Cheat Sheet, Ayan has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Though her husband's job is currently unknown, he's been working in Dubai for the last 18 years, so it's safe to say that he makes a pretty penny as well.
Sara Al Madani — $1 million
Sara Al Madani is a long-time entrepreneur, having started her first business at the young age of 15. Today, she's a life coach, a beauty brand founder, and has her hands in several tech-related companies. She's also a prolific public speaker and has given more than 200 talks to inspire young women to pursue their career goals. According to Hollywood Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Reality TV seems to be a natural next step for someone like Sara, who's already super comfortable in the public eye.
Caroline Brooks — $1.5 million
According to The Cinemaholic, Caroline Brooks has an estimated net worth of around $1.5 million. She’s considered an independent public figure who loves living a lavish lifestyle and keeping up with her online presence. Some of her passions include real estate, wellness, and beauty.
Over the course of her career, Caroline earned a realtor's license before becoming the director of a well-renowned brokerage. As the ladies of Selling Sunset can attest to, the world of real estate isn’t the easiest business to break into, but Caroline did just that. These days, she spends her time as a single mother, a philanthropist, and the owner of a salon and spa.
Nina Ali — $2-3 million
Nina Ali's estimated personal net worth ranges somewhere from $2-$3 million, according to News Unzip. Nina works in the food world and is the co-owner of a premium fruit cake business. The entrepreneur is married to a British hotel mogul named Munaf Ali, who is likely to be a billionaire. With three precocious kids, she's proof that women can do it all in terms of juggling motherhood and business.
Lesa Milan — $5 million
According to Meaww, Lesa Milan has an estimated net worth of around $5 million, which she's earned as the founder and chief designer of luxury maternity brand Mina Roe. The label is a favorite among celebrities, having been seen on everyone from her castmate Chanel Ayan to Khloe Kardashian and Beyonce. When she's not working, Lesa is spending time with her millionaire financier and real estate developer hubby, Richard, and their three kids.
Caroline Stanbury — $30 million
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Caroline Stanbury has an estimated net worth of $30 million, making her by far the richest of the Dubai housewives. Caroline's career as a reality TV star, stylist, luxury brand ambassador, podcast host, and owner of various fashion and homeware collections all contribute to her massive wealth.
New episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.