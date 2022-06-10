What Are the Net Worths of the 'RHODubai' Cast? Here's a Ranking

The Real Housewives of Dubai has only just premiered, yet audiences are already completely obsessed with the women on the show. Not only are they bringing the heat and plenty of shade, but they live the kind of over-the-top lifestyles that fans of the show long to see. (In fact, some have even gone so far as to say that RHODubai is better than Beverly Hills.)

Of course, they couldn't have their luxury houses, private yachts, and fabulous wardrobes without some serious money in the bank to make it happen. Each member of the cast has an impressive net worth to lean on, but which one is the richest? Here’s how the cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai rank in terms of their finances.