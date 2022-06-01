Sara Al Madani from 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Was Married Twice

The women of The Real housewives of Dubai come from different walks of life, but they do have one thing in common, which is, of course, money. But, despite the title of the show, not everyone is a housewife, including Sara Al Madani, who was married twice.

Now, she's a single mom and she keeps busy as an entrepreneur who runs her own businesses. So, who is her most recent ex-husband and are either of Sara's exes on The Real housewives of Dubai?