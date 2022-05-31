'RHODubai' Star Lesa Milan Hall's Meet-Cute with Her Husband Rivals Rom-Coms (EXCLUSIVE)
Since Andy Cohen announced that The Real Housewives of Dubai was in the works in November of 2021, fans have been eager to find out more about Bravo's first-ever original international Real Housewives franchise.
Slowly but surely, the network has let the public in on the details surrounding the 11th franchise, from the cast list to a teaser trailer, to a surprising cameo from a former Atlanta housewife.
As viewers get ready to meet Lesa Milan Hall, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, Chanel Ayan, and Nina Ali, and to get reacquainted with Ladies of London alum Caroline Stanbury, we caught up with one star about her family life.
Ahead of the RHODubai premiere, Lesa Milan Hall spoke exclusively with Distractify about how she met her husband, Richard "Rich" Hall, and she shared how she ended up living in the uber-wealthy United Arab Emirates city.
Lesa Milan Hall shares how she met her husband and how she ended up living in Dubai.
The Season 1 star may currently be residing in Dubai, but she was actually born in Kingston, Jamaica. The former Miss Jamaica Universe contestant moved with her family to South Florida when she was 11 years old.
Though she was in Jamaica for over a decade, Lesa told us that Miami had the greatest influence on her upbringing.
When she was a student majoring in journalism and minoring in fashion at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Lesa met her English husband, Richard Hall.
"He was on vacation in Miami, and I was going through a horrible breakup. My girlfriends dragged me out to Miami, on a girls' night, and we met," Lesa shared with Distractify. "We were long distance for about a year, and then, eventually, he popped the question, and I moved to Dubai."
Richard proposed to Lesa on the beach outside of the Fountainbleu Hotel, which is where LIV nightclub — the place they met — is located.
Lesa and Richard wed in 2014, and they've since welcomed three sons, Sebastian, Kristian, and Maximillian, together. The RHODubai cast member has led quite the cosmopolitan life, though Dubai has truly become her home.
"I like to say I was made in Kingston, packaged in Miami, and then exported to Dubai," Lesa told us.
Richard Hall and Lesa Milan Hall are a powerhouse duo when it comes to their jobs.
While Lesa is on the precipice of becoming a reality TV star, she has another impressive job on her résumé: a luxury fashion designer. When she was pregnant with her first son, Lesa set out to create a line of maternity wear that would allow mothers-to-be to feel beautiful throughout their pregnancies.
Celebrities like Beyoncé and Gigi Hadid have worn Mina Roe designs during their pregnancies, and Lesa will feature the brand on the Bravo series. She also created My Little Makers, a line of toys designed to help kids in their early development.
Lesa is clearly creatively inclined, and her husband, Richard, is a real estate developer and financier. His job brought the two to Dubai, but Lesa's role on the reality series will make them stars there.
The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres on June 1 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. New episodes will air on Wednesdays, and you can also stream the series on Peacock.