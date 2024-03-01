‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Is Back (Finally)! Here’s What to Expect From the Season 2 Cast

In my very best older Rose from Titanic voice, “it’s been 84 years” since Bravo fans have seen The Real Housewives of Dubai ladies serve plenty of drama in the Middle East during its inaugural season. However, good things come to those who wait, as the he 11th installment of The Real Housewives franchise is making a comeback in 2024. Two years after its season finale, Bravo announced RHODubai Season 2 was officially a go.

The series will have many old faces interwoven with new ones, the exit of a founding ‘wife, unexpected friendships, and lots of shade to keep us busy all season. The Season 2 cast of Dubai is just as fabulous as the first, with many of them eager to show how Dubai’s elite really gets down. Here’s who and what to expect from another season in the “City of Gold.”

Source: Bravo

Who is in the ‘RHODubai’ Season 2 cast?

On Feb. 29, 2024, Bravo released the trailer for Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2. The trailer showed the cast smiling in front of a gold backdrop in between scenes from the season. Beforehand, the network confirmed the second season would include Chanel Ayan, Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, and Sara al Madani. In the opening of the premiere, fans spotted Caroline, Lesa, and Ayan toasting to “new beginnings.”

The Season 2 cast attended BravoCon 2023 together back in October, where they shared the first episode of the new season with fans. They were joined by the show’s newest star, Taleen Marie, who will be in a full-time role.

The Dubai newbie is a “mom of two” and a serial entrepreneur who owns a digital fitness platform, Tal Fitness and Ctzn Cosmetics, where is a founding shareholder and creative advisory board member. Per Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Tal is also a trained singer who once opened for Christina Aguilera, a fact she mentioned at BravoCon.

Unfortunately, Season 2 won’t include Nina Ali, who was a part of the Season 1. In January 2023, Nina released a statement confirming she was moving on to make room for the “many exciting opportunities my way” that year.

"It was an honor to be a part of the debut season of The Real Housewives of Dubai, and to help Bravo bring this beloved franchise to the city I call home," Nina said, per People. "I'm grateful to the network, Andy Cohen, and the team at Truly Original for welcoming me into this extended family and for embracing the diversity of riches Dubai has to offer."

Source: Bravo

When is the ‘RHODubai’ Season 2 premiere date?

While some cast members cheered to new beginnings, the RHODubai Season 2 trailer suggests there will still be some bad blood among the group. Although Caroline and Ayan have patched things up, Sarah shared in the trailer there may be drama ahead, stating those in her circle either have to “Follow me or you’re against me.” Lesa also warned Caroline to not steal her BFF Ayan in light of them being back in each other’s good graces.

As explosive as the new season seems, the trailer confirmed fans must wait even longer to see the drama unfold. The premiere date for Season 2 is Tuesday, June 11, three months after the trailer surfaced.

To no one’s surprise, many fans are disappointed by the delay, considering we’ve already waited two years to see what shenanigans the ladies have up their sleeves! Bravo, Bravo, F--king Bravo!