Gizelle Bryant Compared ‘RHODubai’ to “Watching Paint Dry” as Fans Await Season 2 Details

No cast of reality TV wants to hear that their show is boring, especially when they’re not sure if it’s coming back. Unfortunately for The Real Housewives of Dubai, that’s exactly what’s happening right now.

Although the show includes many “firsts” (such as being the first international franchise for Bravo), it seemingly hasn’t received the same warm welcome as some of its Housewives predecessors. Due to this, fans fear that it could receive a cancellation notice sometime soon.