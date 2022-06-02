No One Seems to Know Who 'The Real Housewives of Dubai's' Chanel Ayan Is Married To

Leading up to the series premiere on June 1, we've gotten little intros to the new housewives. And the one who stood out to us the most was model-turned-businesswoman Chanel Ayan. Obviously, Chanel is beautiful but she's also bringing a real wicked sense of humor that's often required to break up some very tense situations on these shows.

But one thing we can't seem to get a handle on is Chanel's partner. Who is Chanel Ayan's husband? Here's what we know.