Chanel Ayan and Caroline Stansbury Are From 'RHODubai' –– What Happened Between Them?
Reality TV lovers are already getting excited about The Real Housewives of Dubai. Dubai is a city is known for being beyond extravagant and beautiful. Now, we get to watch as cameras follow around some of the wealthiest women who live there.
Unfortunately, it’s not always rainbows and butterflies for the stars of reality shows like these. As of now, there’s a little bit of drama going on between some of the cast members. There is an update about what happened between Caroline Stansbury and Chanel Ayan, who prefers to be called by her last name
What happened Caroline Stansbury and Chanel Ayan on ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’?
It turns out there’s a lot of drama unfolding between Ayan and Caroline. Their feud is boiling up amidst the premiere of their new show. Ayan teamed up with Lesa Milan to label Caroline as a “snake” before the first episode of the show even premiered on television.
Caroline spoke with Entertainment Tonight about everything, saying, “I’ve changed city. I’ve changed man. I’ve changed life. I’ve had a complete ... 180. I’m just a different person. Everyone says I’m nicer, believe it or not. Maybe not my cast mates."
The drama started unfolding after Caroline posted a promotional teaser for The Real Housewives of Dubai on her official Instagram account. It wouldn’t have been a problem if she used a different caption. She wrote, “There’s always going to be snakes in the desert, except these ones bite.”
Caroline's co-stars quickly noticed what she posted, and they weren’t quiet about it whatsoever. The co-star to do the most talking so far has been Ayan.
Here are more details about the feud between Caroline Stansberry and Chanel Ayan from ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai.'
In now-deleted tweets via Reality Blurb, Lesa and Ayan posted their frustrations on Twitter. Lesa wrote, “It takes a snake to know a snake." She was sure to add a snake emoji to get her point across. Ayan added a supportive comment that said, “Always the biggest snake that hiss the loudest! Her fangs cut deep."
Ayan's tweeting rage didn’t stop there though. She also wrote, “She is definitely the snake in the desert, Caroline Stanbury, that bites hard.”
Things got even worse when she posted, “She slithers, she slides around. I think it’s just because of the comment that she had put out, and I’m the type of person that just says what is on my mind and I just go for it sometimes without even thinking clearly. So, I just say how I feel at the moment.”
The drama brewing between Caroline and Ayan seems to be getting hotter and hotter. More people than ever are excited to tune in to episodes of the new show to see how everything‘s going to unfold. Other versions of The Real Housewives based in other cities have been filled to the brim with similar drama. Having high expectations about this one makes sense.
The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres on Wednesday June 1, 2022 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.