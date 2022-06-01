'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Already Has Fans Excited — So, How Many Episodes Will It Be?
For fans of The Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai couldn't come fast enough. From the time it was announced at the end of 2021 up until its June 1, 2022 premiere, fans anxiously awaited the arrival of a new set of women whose lives are full of drama, intrigue, fancy brunches, and yes, money.
But how many episodes is The Real Housewives of Dubai? The new Bravo show joins 10 others in the franchise and offers a different take on the kinds of high-profile women we usually see on these shows.
Ahead of the premiere, producer Andy Cohen promised a wider lens and discussion of different cultures thanks to this show. With that in mind, fans expect The Real Housewives of Dubai to be here for the long haul.
How many episodes is 'The Real Housewives of Dubai'?
While Bravo didn't announce in its press release how many episodes The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 1 is, we can safely assume we're getting a full first season, as is the case with most shows in the franchise. When you look at Season 1 of The Real housewives of Salt Lake City, which was once the new kid on the block like Dubai, you can see it had 16 episodes in its first season alone.
Season 2 of RHOSLC was given 24. So right now, it's totally possible that RHODubai has more than a dozen episodes in Season 1. And, if there's a Season 2 in 2023, there could be even more episodes of drama among the women.
The series premiere has already shown us that there are underlying issues between at least two of the women (Caroline and Ayan) and there's sure to be more friction as the season progresses.
'The Real housewives of Dubai' was likely filmed in early 2022.
That's a good sign for viewers, who won't miss much real life drama if the show's filming schedule ended shortly before the series premiered in June. The biggest issue with reality TV is that sometimes the drama on the show is already over in real life by the time a season airs. Let's hope that's not the case for the ladies of RHODubai.
How can you watch 'The Real Housewives of Dubai'?
RHODubai airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. But if you aren't able to watch it live, you can watch it the following day on Peacock every week. The same goes for other Real housewives shows, just in case you need to catch up on any other shows in the franchise.
Watch The Real Housewives of Dubai on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.