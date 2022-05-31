Who Is Nina Ali's Husband? Meet the 'Real Housewives of Dubai’ Star's Family
Many fans of the Real Housewives franchise know that not every cast member currently rocks a wedding ring. Some Housewives become divorced before or during the show, while others remarry or have their first wedding after joining the Bravo phenomenon. However, there are always a select few who are actually living the life of a wife.
In the network’s latest series, The Real Housewives of Dubai, the cast is already proving their differences from their predecessors. Not only is the show the first to film outside of the U.S., but several cast members, such as Nina Ali, are married and raising families with their spouses.
Here’s the scoop on the Bravo newcomer’s husband, Munaf Ali, and the life they share with their kiddos.
Who is Nina Ali’s husband, Munaf Ali?
Before The Real Housewives of Dubai’s premiere on June 1, 2022, Nina shared several social media updates about her home life. The Fruit Cake co-founder and Austin, Texas, native often curates her Instagram page with snapshots from events, stylish looks, and adventures with Munaf and their three children — Sophia, Nour, and Ayan.
According to multiple reports, Munaf is an entrepreneur and the CEO of Phoenix Store UAE. Phoenix Store is based in Dubai and reportedly has the top cryptocurrency mining hardware in the Middle East. Munaf doesn’t seem to have much social media presence, but he often pops up on Nina’s Instagram account. The reality star posts multiple photos of their adventures, including the couple celebrating 11 years of marriage in December 2021.
Nina also shared how much she values Munaf in an adorable birthday shout-out. “Happy Birthday to my better half!” she wrote in September 2021. “You mean the world to the kids and me … thank you for all you do; we love and appreciate you.”
Nina Ali and her husband raise their kids in Dubai.
While Nina is living a fairy-tale life in Dubai with Munaf and their children now, she never intended to leave the U.S. permanently. Although she was born in Lebanon on Sept 28, 1979, she stayed near her family in Texas (where she was raised) well into adulthood.
In the 2000s, though, Nina’s plans changed.
“We met through [a family member] who lived in Dubai,” Nina told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in 2016. “After seeing my picture, Munaf asked about me.”
After flying to Texas from Dubai for their first date, Nina and Munaf embarked on a long-distance relationship. Within less than a year of dating, they married in 2010, and Nina decided to follow her husband to Dubai, where they started their family.
Ten months after their wedding, Nina became pregnant with their first child, Sophia, followed by Nour in 2013 and Ayan in 2015.
“As a mother, my kids and their needs are a priority,” Nina said in the same Harper's interview. "Yes, I do like to put on makeup and get dressed up for events, but at the end of the day, I’m low-maintenance. Would you believe I haven’t colored my hair in over six years? Nor do I get Botox or fillers done. I’m not opposed to it at all, I just try to simplify my life as much as I can.”
The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesday nights on Bravo at 9 p.m. EST.