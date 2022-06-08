What Jobs Do the Husbands From 'RHODubai' Have? Here's a Breakdown

Caroline Brooks’s ex-husband is a man named Zoran whose last name hasn’t been revealed to the public. What the world does know about him is that he's a businessman she met while she was finishing up an internship in New York City. They met at Cipriani, jumped into a relationship, and ended up making it down the aisle.

She relocated to Dubai with him in 2010, but their marriage didn’t last. After seven and a half years, they filed for divorce.