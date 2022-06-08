What Jobs Do the Husbands From 'RHODubai' Have? Here's a Breakdown
The newest series in the Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai, has already started garnering tons of attention. The Bravo reality TV show focuses on some of the wealthiest women residing in Dubai, living lives filled with luxury, and experiencing friendships with people who share their financial status.
It isn’t always rainbows and butterflies for the women starring on The Real Housewives of Dubai though, as there’s already been tons of drama unfolding between cast members. Here’s what the husbands (and ex-husbands) of the women do for work.
Caroline Brooks‘s ex-husband, Zoran, is a businessman.
Caroline Brooks’s ex-husband is a man named Zoran whose last name hasn’t been revealed to the public. What the world does know about him is that he's a businessman she met while she was finishing up an internship in New York City. They met at Cipriani, jumped into a relationship, and ended up making it down the aisle.
She relocated to Dubai with him in 2010, but their marriage didn’t last. After seven and a half years, they filed for divorce.
Caroline Stanbury‘s husband, Sergio José Carrallo Pendás, is an entrepreneur and retired soccer player.
Caroline Stanbury was married to a man named Cem Habib from 2004 until 2019. Things between her and the financier did not work out, and she ended up re-marrying a man named Sergio José Carrallo Pendás in 2021. Sergio is a former professional soccer player from Madrid. According to his Instagram bio, he’s also currently an entrepreneur.
Nina Ali‘s husband, Munaf Ali, is the CEO of Phoenix Store UAE.
Nina Ali is another cast member from The Real Housewives of Dubai. She’s married to a man named Munof Ali, and as of 2022, they’ve been married for 12 years. He‘s an entrepreneur and the CEO of a business called Phoenix Store UAE, which is located in Dubai. Although he doesn’t have much of a social media presence, she makes sure to post pics of him often.
Chanel Ayan's husband, Luca Salves, is a model an artist.
Chanel Ayan has been married to her husband, Luca Salves, for quite some time. She told Nigerian Tribute, “I am married, and I’m very proud of that because it was my first love and the only person I have ever been with. I met him when I was 17, he was 22, and we got married." According to The Cinemaholic, Luca, who's originally from Idaho, works in the entertainment industry as an artist.
Sara Al Madani’s second ex-husband, Mustafa Khawaja, owns Sparta Nutrition and Khawaja Holdings.
Sara Al Madani is now a single mother, but she was previously married twice. Dubai Fashion News reveals that her second ex-husband, Mustafa Khawaja, is an entrepreneur these days. His businesses include Sparta Nutrition and Khawaja Holdings. Details about her first husband are a little murkier, but we do know he’s the father of her son.
Lesa Milan‘s husband, Richard Hall, is the president of a boutique investment advisory firm.
Lesa Milan is married to a man named Richard Hall who knows a thing or two about finances and investments. According to Sports Keeda, he launched a boutique investment advisory firm back in 2010. Although his firm is located in London, Lesa and Richard still live together in Dubai.