'RHODubai' Star Caroline Brooks Chose to "Walk Away with Nothing" After Her Divorce

Exactly seven months after Andy Cohen confirmed that The Real Housewives of Dubai was in the works, Bravo's highly-anticipated 11th Real Housewives franchise debuted on June 1.

Viewers are now getting to know the uber-wealthy United Arab Emirates city through a friend group of six ambitious women: Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Nina Ali, and Caroline Brooks.

The ladies may all be living in the City of Gold, but all that glitters is not gold when it comes to their friendships with one another.