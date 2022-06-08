Caroline Stanbury and Her Ex-Husband, Cem Habib, Are Closer Than Ever Post-Divorce

Cem and Caroline married in 2004 after dating for two years. Soon, they welcomed their first daughter, Yasmine, followed by their twin sons, Zac and Aaron. In 2016, Caroline, Cem, and the kids decided to leave London behind when Cem received an offer to work in Dubai.

In late 2019, Caroline announced via Instagram that she and Cem had called it quits. A day before the reveal, they had spent Christmas together as a family.