Lesa Milan Hall on Having Three Sons: "They Helped Me to Get Outside of My Comfort Zone" (EXCLUSIVE)

In 2014, Lesa married British real estate investor and financier Richard "Rich" Hall, and they share three kids.

Before Lesa became a mom, she pictured herself with daughters — but what she ended up getting was three beautiful sons. "I always thought I would be a girl mom, because I am the girliest girl on the planet. I think God wanted me to get my hands dirty," she told Distractify.

Maximillian turns 8, Sebastian turns 6, and Kristian turns 3, all in June 2022.