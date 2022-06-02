'The Real Housewives of Dubai': The Witty Taglines Are Here!
If you let Andy Cohen tell it, Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise will forever live on. And we’re absolutely here for it. Over the years, we’ve watched RHOA reign supreme, while RHOP and RHONJ have given fans tons of drama and controversy to dissect. Now, Bravo's beloved franchise has expanded with the network's first international series, The Real Housewives of Dubai!
Everyone knows that Dubai is the land of all things luxury! And based on the social media profiles of the cast, which includes Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan Hall, and Caroline Stanbury, viewers are in for a real treat.
Housewives fans know that the taglines are what truly reel in viewers. And by the looks of The Real Housewives of Dubai’s taglines, the ladies are serving up the right dose of sass, wit, and shade — which is a tell-tale sign of a great season. So, without further ado, let’s get into it!
1. Chanel Ayan
Kicking off the phenomenal opening credits and taglines — first shared by People — for The Real Housewives of Dubai is none other than Chanel Ayan.
Tagline: "They don’t hate me because I’m beautiful, they hate me because they are basic.”
Baby, if you scroll through Chanel's Instagram page, it's easy to see that the model-turned-businesswoman checks all the boxes for a reality star. Not only is Chanel drop-dead gorgeous, but her fashionable flair and passion for the finer things in life are far from basic.
2. Dr. Sara Al Madani
Dr. Sara Al Madani, an entrepreneur and single mom, follows Chanel with an equally sassy yet inspiring tagline.
Tagline: "A woman should be two things — who and what she wants."
Of course, we're naturally living for Dr. Sara's tagline. The 36-year-old is actually the only cast member who was born in the United Arab Emirates, and she is arguably one of the most accomplished housewives. Dr. Sara has many titles that include entrepreneur, public speaker, investor, and leadership expert, and she's also a partner at a financial firm, per her LinkedIn page. So, it's safe to say that Dr. Sara talks the talk and walks the walk.
3. Caroline Brooks
Next up, we have Caroline Brooks, who is another entrepreneur with a fierce personality viewers have seemingly gravitated toward.
Tagline: “The desert is ruthless, but nothing is more savage than me."
Judging by the first episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai, it appears that Caroline is a woman of her word. Not only is the businesswoman blunt, but she's also not afraid to go toe-to-toe with any of the woman. And fans are excited to see her feds with Chanel unfold.
4. Lesa Milan Hall
Miss Jamaica International 2010 and fashion designer, Lesa Milan Hall, follows Caroline in the opening credits.
Tagline: "The only thing you can take from me are notes."
Aside from Lesa's amazing accolades, the Jamaican beauty seems to have all aspects of her life running like a well-oiled machine. Lesa is at the helm of a super-successful luxury maternity line, Mina Roe, she's a mom of three boys, and she's the true epitome of a beauty queen. So yes, notes may be the only thing anyone can take from the 33-year-old.
5. Nina Ali
The co-founder of Fruit Cake, a luxury bakery shop, Nina Ali, follows Lesa with a witty tagline.
Tagline: “If you think money can’t buy you happiness, you clearly haven’t been to Dubai.”
It's easy to see why Nina's tagline is on point. The United Arab Emirates is the No. 3 richest country in the world, and Nina's lifestyle as a wife, mother, and businesswoman shows that you can have it all while living in Dubai.
6. Caroline Stanbury
Last but certainly not least, we have Caroline Stanbury!
Tagline: "In the city of gold, nothing shines brighter than me."
You may remember Caroline from Ladies of London, but the socialite is back and better than ever. The 46-year-old has a podcast titled, Married Not Dead and is currently enjoying the marriage life yet again with her new partner, Sergio Carrallo.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.