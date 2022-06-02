'The Real Housewives of Dubai': The Witty Taglines Are Here!

Kicking off the phenomenal opening credits and taglines — first shared by People — for The Real Housewives of Dubai is none other than Chanel Ayan.

Tagline: "They don’t hate me because I’m beautiful, they hate me because they are basic.”

Baby, if you scroll through Chanel's Instagram page, it's easy to see that the model-turned-businesswoman checks all the boxes for a reality star. Not only is Chanel drop-dead gorgeous, but her fashionable flair and passion for the finer things in life are far from basic.