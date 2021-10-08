Singer Tiwa Savage Is Reportedly Being Blackmailed With a Sex Tape Featuring Her Boyfriend

When Nigerian AfroBeats singer Tiwa Savage — born Tiwatope Savage — stepped onto the scene in 2010 with her self-released song “Kele Kele Love,” fans knew she was something special. Often praised for her soothing yet unique vocals, Tiwa went on to release her 2013 debut album “Once Upon a Time,” which further established that she has longevity in the industry.

While Tiwa has been giving fans songs like “Somebody’s Son” and “Koroba” to jam to, her personal life has become a hot topic as of late. In a recent interview, the star revealed that she is currently being blackmailed over a sex tape featuring her and her boyfriend. Now, social media is determined to find out just who her main squeeze is and if he’s involved. Here's the 4-1-1.

Although Tiwa has since moved on from her tumultuous marriage, the star has kept a pretty low profile with her dating life. And as for the identity of her main squeeze now, the singer prefers to keep her man out of the spotlight.

The site reports that both Tiwa and Tunji called each other out on claims of infidelity. Not to mention, Tiwa accused Tunji of being a financial wreck and a drug addict, per The Standard .

Despite the chatter, Tiwa has only confirmed one relationship: her marriage and divorce with Tunji Balogun. According to Pulse , Tiwa and Tunji jumped the broom in 2013 and went on to share a son with each other. However, things took a turn in 2016, which led to the pair cutting ties with one another.

Like many female musicians, Tiwa has been romantically linked to many male celebrities , especially after collaborating with them. From Nigerian artists like Olamide to Wizkid, the rumor mill will have you believing that every man Tiwa has come across was once her mate. But, not everything is as it seems.

Tiwa spoke with Angie Martinez about being blackmailed over a sex tape.

On Oct. 7, 2021, Tiwa sat down with the legendary Angie Martinez on Power 105.1’s The Angie Martinez Show to discuss the future of Afrobeats and her career. As seen in a clip captured by Hollywood Unlocked, the star also revealed that she is currently being blackmailed over a sex tape featuring her and her boyfriend.

“I’m in my car and my road manager sends me a message that's like, ‘Yo, check your phone,’” Tiwa tells Angie. She goes on to say: “So I check it and there’s a video, and I’m just like, whoa. I'm like, 'Where did you get this from?’ And he's like, ‘I just got it 20 minutes ago.'" "This video was sent to him and I'm not going to call it a sex tape, but it’s a tape of me and the person I’m dating right now and it got out," she adds.

Tiwa explains that this is a first-time situation. However, she does explain that the tape is recent. Making matters worse, the blackmailer is now asking for money. Angie then asks if the culprit is the person that’s she dating, but Tiwa immediately sets the record straight.

"No," she responds, “and he’s going crazy too.” Tiwa says that her manager asked how much money the blackmailer wants, but she doesn’t want to pay. “I pay it now, and then two months down the line you’re going to come back again, and then two years,” Tiwa tells Angie. “And then who knows, even if I do send you the money, you probably would release it anyway. I’m not going to allow anyone to blackmail me for doing something that is natural.”

As for how the blackmailer obtained the sex tape, Tiwa revealed that she and her beau recorded themselves using Snapchat and he mistakenly published the video. But, the blackmailer saved the short clip just before it was removed.

