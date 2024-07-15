Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo What Have the 'Ladies of London' Been up To Since the Show Ended? Caroline Stanbury was first seen on the Bravo series 'Ladies of London,' where she was joined by a posh cast of British socialites. By Sheridan Singleton Jul. 15 2024, Published 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

Thanks to The Real Housewives of Dubai, Bravo fans have enjoyed seeing Caroline Stanbury's entertaining marriage to Sergio Carrallo. She has been a big point of interest with viewers during the second season of RHODubai, but seasoned Bravo viewers know this isn't her first dance with reality TV. Caroline Stanbury was first seen on the Bravo series Ladies of London, where she was joined by a positively posh cast of British socialites living their best lives in the city of London.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to Caroline, the original Ladies of London main cast included Marissa Hermer, Caprice Bourret, Juliet Angus, and Noelle Reno. While everyone is aware of what Caroline has been up to, the other Ladies of London have, for the most part, maintained low profiles and left the realm of reality television. The OG cast also included Julie Montagu as a "friend" of the cast. Sadly, one of the other original cast members, Annabelle Neilson, passed away in 2018 from an illness. Where are the other Ladies of London today?

Juliet Angus

Source: Getty Images

Juliet is still leading a very stylish life. She's an influencer in addition to her life as a mom. In February 2024, her home was burglarized, and her Hermés purse collection was stolen. After the incident, many of her followers were upset with her, as she continued to post photos and videos of all the expensive things she was buying after the robbery. She felt that the incident would have occurred regardless of her social media activity.

Article continues below advertisement

Caprice Bourret

Source: Getty Images

After Ladies of London ended, Caprice continued her career as a model and actress. She also appeared on several other British reality TV shows, like Dancing on Ice. In 2017, however, doctors discovered a brain tumor, which was later surgically removed. She later shared that she felt her cancer scare was connected to IVF treatments she received in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

Caroline Fleming

Since the end of Ladies of London, Caroline has continued living her best life as a single mother of three. While she rarely posts on social media, she did share a sweet post about her beau at the time, Fred Kolle, thanking him for taking care of her after a surgical procedure.

Article continues below advertisement

Marissa Hermer

Marissa broke the news of her divorce from Matt Hermer in June 2024 by way of a social media account. The announcement garnered quite a response from other Bravolebs like her former cast member Caroline Stanbury, as well as RHOBH's Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff, who showed their support of Marissa in comments on the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Julie Montagu

Source: Getty Images

Julie, also known as the Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, is living a life that focuses on healthy living. Her yoga and wellness endeavors are still going strong.

Article continues below advertisement

Noelle Reno

Source: Getty Images

Noelle is a woman about her business. She works in the tech industry in addition to being a public speaker and consultant. According to a February 2024 interview with The Wick, "[Noelle] is regularly found on the international speaking circuit, sharing her wisdom on the technologies of the future."

Article continues below advertisement

Sophie Stanbury

Source: Getty Images