What Have the 'Ladies of London' Been up To Since the Show Ended?
Caroline Stanbury was first seen on the Bravo series 'Ladies of London,' where she was joined by a posh cast of British socialites.
Thanks to The Real Housewives of Dubai, Bravo fans have enjoyed seeing Caroline Stanbury's entertaining marriage to Sergio Carrallo. She has been a big point of interest with viewers during the second season of RHODubai, but seasoned Bravo viewers know this isn't her first dance with reality TV. Caroline Stanbury was first seen on the Bravo series Ladies of London, where she was joined by a positively posh cast of British socialites living their best lives in the city of London.
In addition to Caroline, the original Ladies of London main cast included Marissa Hermer, Caprice Bourret, Juliet Angus, and Noelle Reno. While everyone is aware of what Caroline has been up to, the other Ladies of London have, for the most part, maintained low profiles and left the realm of reality television. The OG cast also included Julie Montagu as a "friend" of the cast. Sadly, one of the other original cast members, Annabelle Neilson, passed away in 2018 from an illness.
Where are the other Ladies of London today?
Juliet Angus
Juliet is still leading a very stylish life. She's an influencer in addition to her life as a mom. In February 2024, her home was burglarized, and her Hermés purse collection was stolen. After the incident, many of her followers were upset with her, as she continued to post photos and videos of all the expensive things she was buying after the robbery. She felt that the incident would have occurred regardless of her social media activity.
Caprice Bourret
After Ladies of London ended, Caprice continued her career as a model and actress. She also appeared on several other British reality TV shows, like Dancing on Ice. In 2017, however, doctors discovered a brain tumor, which was later surgically removed. She later shared that she felt her cancer scare was connected to IVF treatments she received in 2013.
Caroline Fleming
Since the end of Ladies of London, Caroline has continued living her best life as a single mother of three. While she rarely posts on social media, she did share a sweet post about her beau at the time, Fred Kolle, thanking him for taking care of her after a surgical procedure.
Marissa Hermer
Marissa broke the news of her divorce from Matt Hermer in June 2024 by way of a social media account. The announcement garnered quite a response from other Bravolebs like her former cast member Caroline Stanbury, as well as RHOBH's Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff, who showed their support of Marissa in comments on the post.
Julie Montagu
Julie, also known as the Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, is living a life that focuses on healthy living. Her yoga and wellness endeavors are still going strong.
Noelle Reno
Noelle is a woman about her business. She works in the tech industry in addition to being a public speaker and consultant. According to a February 2024 interview with The Wick, "[Noelle] is regularly found on the international speaking circuit, sharing her wisdom on the technologies of the future."
Sophie Stanbury
In addition to being a mom and entrepreneur, Sophie is known for Ladies of London and for being Caroline Stanbury's sister-in-law. Sophie runs her own interior design company called Sophie Stanbury Interiors. Ladies of London fans who miss seeing Sophie on their screens can book a personalized message from Sophie via Shoutout, another version of Cameo.