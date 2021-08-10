Looking to Practice Yoga? Check out These Tips for Beginners, Courtesy of TikTok

Looking to Practice Yoga? Check out These Tips for Beginners, Courtesy of TikTokBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Aug. 10 2021, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
The social media platform TikTok has become a tool for users to discover helpful tips and tricks when it comes to cleaning, cooking, makeup, skincare, and even workout routines. If you scroll through TikTok, you'll probably see fitness tips, advice from personal trainers, and individual workouts that you can do at home. One activity that has become very popular on the app is yoga.
According to several reports, yoga has been proven to help a person improve their flexibility, strength, and balance. Additionally, this practice also promotes relaxation and eases stress, reducing anxiety, and improving heart health.
Therefore, it's understandable why so many people have invested time and energy into learning yoga's different poses.
But while it can be a little intimidating to pursue a new form of exercise, you don't have to be a master of yoga or even super flexible to benefit from this form of physical activity. In fact, TikTok yogis have been sharing their go-to tips to help beginners ease into the exercise and art form.
So, before you try to attempt a crow pose, we've rounded up a few tips from TikTok so you can explore this practice.
5 Yoga tips for beginners, courtesy of TikTok
Whether you want to practice every day when you wake up or add a few more stretches to the end of your workout routine, Distractify has scrolled through TikTok to find the top yoga tips for newbies.
If you're looking to unwind, de-stress, stretch tight muscles, or simply get more active, these yoga tips for beginners are a must-read.
1. Learn staple poses.
Heading to your first yoga class can be a bit intimidating, so this yoga teacher shared five staple poses that are great for beginners to learn.
In this video, you'll learn mountain pose, forward fold, high plank, downward-facing dog, and child's pose.
2. Improve your posture.
Who has good posture? Not me. If you're sitting behind a desk all day, slumped at a computer or even standing on your feet for a long time, your posture (and back) could be suffering. To help improve your posture, this yogi revealed how you can push your shoulders back unconsciously.
Seriously, these beginner poses are great for shoulder and back mobility.
3. Yoga poses can help you sleep better, apparently.
Who doesn't love a good, restful night's sleep? This yogi says that these poses will help you get a more peaceful slumber. Plus, you can practice them from the comfort of your bed.
4. Work out at work.
Get your flow on even while you're at work. If you sit at a desk for an extended period of time, try these simple stretches to help your body and mind.
This TikTok user recommends everything from seated cat-cows to rolling your wrists. These simple workday stretches are a nice break for both your mental and physical well-being.
5. Strengthen your chaturanga.
Mastering a chaturanga push-up (tricep push-up) can be very challenging. But don't get discouraged and avoid them completely! To help strengthen your tricep muscles, this TikToker recommends using stairs. Once you get more comfortable, you can walk your hands down the stairs to make the chaturanga more challenging.
Additionally, the stairs can be used for your downward-facing dog and cobra pose.
Namaste.