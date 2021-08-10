Looking to Practice Yoga? Check out These Tips for Beginners, Courtesy of TikTok

The social media platform TikTok has become a tool for users to discover helpful tips and tricks when it comes to cleaning, cooking, makeup, skincare, and even workout routines. If you scroll through TikTok, you'll probably see fitness tips, advice from personal trainers, and individual workouts that you can do at home. One activity that has become very popular on the app is yoga.

According to several reports, yoga has been proven to help a person improve their flexibility, strength, and balance. Additionally, this practice also promotes relaxation and eases stress, reducing anxiety, and improving heart health. Therefore, it's understandable why so many people have invested time and energy into learning yoga's different poses.

But while it can be a little intimidating to pursue a new form of exercise, you don't have to be a master of yoga or even super flexible to benefit from this form of physical activity. In fact, TikTok yogis have been sharing their go-to tips to help beginners ease into the exercise and art form. So, before you try to attempt a crow pose, we've rounded up a few tips from TikTok so you can explore this practice.

5 Yoga tips for beginners, courtesy of TikTok Whether you want to practice every day when you wake up or add a few more stretches to the end of your workout routine, Distractify has scrolled through TikTok to find the top yoga tips for newbies. If you're looking to unwind, de-stress, stretch tight muscles, or simply get more active, these yoga tips for beginners are a must-read.

2. Improve your posture. @arina.yoga Hope you enjoy✨ #yoga101 #beginneryoga #yogastretch ♬ change ur mind - Sarcastic Sounds & Claire Rosinkranz & Clinton Kane Who has good posture? Not me. If you're sitting behind a desk all day, slumped at a computer or even standing on your feet for a long time, your posture (and back) could be suffering. To help improve your posture, this yogi revealed how you can push your shoulders back unconsciously. Seriously, these beginner poses are great for shoulder and back mobility.