Joe Benigno's Health Scare, Explained — How Is He Now?

The battle of arch-enemies Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice rages on during the 14th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. While things have been tense for the former friends since the tenth season, things came to blows during Season 13. Teresa felt that Margaret was attacking Luis "Louie" Ruelas's character, which affected both of them. After the Season 13 reunion special, the two ladies were visibly done with each other, but unlike Teresa and Melissa Gorga, their feud is still going.

Article continues below advertisement

As the drama between Teresa and Margaret continues to grow and flourish, their personal lives always take precedence over the petty fighting, especially when it comes to family matters. Margaret recently shared insight into one of those important family matters as it pertained to her husband Joe Benigno. Joe had a very recent health scare that took both he and Margaret by surprise. Margaret got candid about her fears for her husbands health; so has there been an update on Joe Benigno's health?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Benigno's health scare, explained.

During a Season 14 episode, Margaret divulged details about the health scare her husband experienced to fellow Housewife Rachel Fuda. After a routine doctor's appointment, some test results came back with results that indicated that Joe might have cancer. She shared during a confessional interview, "As soon as you hear the word 'cancer,' it's like, 'Oh!' Now I'm just like, alright, Joe's gotta stay healthy. Nothing else matters." While there has yet to be any news about his condition, there are hints about it.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

While Margaret has referred to this as a "scare," there is no update on the results of Joe's tests.

Margaret shared that after Joe's doctor's appointment, his tests came back abnormal. "I'm so frazzled because Joe had routine blood work, and we just got a call from the doctor, and they said, 'Joe, your PSA [Prostate-Specific Antigen] jumped high,'" Margaret shared in the episode. Men at Joe's age are likely to have issues with their prostate, and that includes prostate cancer. Margaret added, "I freaked out because men his age can have prostate cancer really easily. We ran right to the urologist."

Source: Bravo

There are hints on social media and in media coverage that hints that Joe Benigno's health is in the clear.