‘RHODubai:’ Did Sergio Carrallo Have an Actual Contract With Real Madrid? Details!
Reality TV shows can make or break the most solid relationships, and The Real Housewives of Dubai is no exception. Caroline Stanbury joined the series for its pilot season, and many fans have commented on her marriage to her second husband, Sergio Carrallo.
Caroline and Sergio tackled multiple issues on the show, including their 19-year age difference. The couple also faced questions about Sergio’s career.
Sergio, 27, met Caroline when he was a college student at the University of California Irvine. Before college, the Madrid, Spain native played for the country’s prominent team, Real Madrid. However, Caroline’s castmates don’t believe Sergio was as involved with the team as they made fans think.
Caroline Stanbury defended Sergio Carrallo’s Real Madrid contract at the ‘RHODubai’ reunion.
On Aug. 31, 2022, Bravo aired the first part of RHODubai’s reunion. Caroline addressed the rumors surrounding Sergio’s Real Madrid contract during the show. Chanel Ayan stated at the reunion that Sergio never had a real contract with the team, implying he was never officially added to the roster. Caroline denied Chanel’s claim and said Sergio played for Real Madrid, but his coach often benched him, so he rarely played.
So, is there any truth to Chanel’s allegations? From what we discovered, it’s unlikely. Sergio played for Real Madrid for six years and began working with the team at age 13, per Market Realist.
“I started playing for a junior team when I was 13, then after some tryouts, tournaments, and hard work, I made the jump to Real Madrid and played with them for six years,” Sergio explained in an alumni interview with UCI. “They are definitely one of the greatest teams in the world.”
Several sources report that the team boosted Sergio’s net worth. He is reportedly worth $5-6 million and acquired most of his fortune while he played for Real Madrid, which would indicate that he did sign a contract with the team. However, Sergio said he left his fruitful career behind to further his studies in digital marketing and media/global communication.
“After that, I joined the Cosmos and got to play in New York, one of the best cities in the world,” he added in the interview. “Overall, it has been an amazing experience! When I came to L.A. I trained for a short time with the Galaxy, but my focus has been on studying at UCI and preparing for my future career.”
Caroline Stanbury also discussed Sergio Carrallo’s alleged racist tweets from 2016.
Sergio’s former soccer career wasn’t the only issue with which the RHODubai cast took issue in Season 1. Shortly after the show’s series premiere, one of Sergio’s old tweets resurfaced. In the since-deleted tweet, Sergio tweeted, “Every [n-word] in my crew. This is it,” under a promotional photo. The picture was from a nightclub he attended in Spain.
Once the tweet caught the RHODubai cast’s attention, they asked Caroline about Sergio’s comment at the reunion. Caroline defended her husband by saying he’s the “least racist person” she knows. Caroline Brooks also said Sergio never intended to offend anyone’s race.
“That morning when I saw it … when it surfaced, Caroline [Stanbury] called me first — furious, pissed — then I got on the phone with him because he was really upset,” Caroline Brooks said. “Sergio then explained to me he's never even heard that word before. I explained to him how problematic that is, as did Caroline, and I think he got a good enough lashing from everybody around him for that. He was very apologetic. He didn't apologize publicly, but he was apologetic.”
Sergio said the tweet wasn’t something he wrote directly and said the club he attended used his Twitter account to post the tweet. Per E! News, Sara Al Madani supported Sergio’s claim and explained she hired a “tech team” who reportedly found that Sergio didn’t write the tweet and someone else used his account “because he was famous at the time.”