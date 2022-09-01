Caroline Stanbury's Husband Was at the Center of Controversy at the 'RHODubai' Reunion — Here's Why

The first half of the first ever Real Housewives of Dubai reunion kicked off on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and the tea was piping hot. Amid the chaos, Caroline Stanbury’s husband got caught in the crossfire.

In 2021, Caroline tied the knot with Spanish pro soccer player Sergio José Carrallo Pendás after two years of dating. Earlier this season, the pair started their IVF journey with hopes of welcoming a baby in the near future.