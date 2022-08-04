Chanel Ayan Calls Phaedra Parks “Thirsty” Amid Rumors She’s Joining ‘RHODubai’

When Phaedra Parks made a guest appearance in Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai, many Atlanta fans were excited to see her on Bravo again. Phaedra starred on RHOA for six consecutive seasons before getting fired in 2017 — and though it’s been a while since she's held a peach, her supporters want her back on reality TV.

Since her appearance, Phaedra has dropped several clues that she could join RHODubai in the future. However, she's already found herself in the middle of some drama with current castmate Chanel Ayan.