Phaedra Parks Revealed Where She and Apollo Nida Stand Now After ‘RHOA’
When The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans first met Phaedra Parks, the esteemed attorney was pregnant with her first son — Ayden. Phaedra became pregnant shortly before marrying her longtime love, Apollo Nida. At the time, Apollo had recently been released from prison and was ready to settle down with Phaedra.
During their four seasons on RHOA, Phaedra and Apollo welcomed another son, Dylan. But, Apollo’s legal drama eventually ended the couple’s marriage. After Apollo was sentenced to eight years in prison for wire fraud, Phaedra filed for divorce in 2014.
Phaedra and Apollo’s divorce was a part of her last few years on RHOA, and she still receives questions about their split years later. She recently discussed their relationship and revealed if they are friends now.
Are Apollo Nida and Phaedra Parks from ‘RHOA’ friends?
In June 2022, Phaedra appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote her role on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. On the show, a fan asked Phaedra if she had kept in touch with Apollo since their divorce. The mortician confirmed she and her ex remain in contact to co-parent Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9.
“Apollo and I, obviously, have these wonderful two young men,” Phaedra replies to the fan. “And so we get along very well.”
Following her reveal, Phaedra said they spoke to each other shortly before she started filming WWHL. She also stated the exes are in agreement when it comes to their kids.
“I just spoke to him 10, 15 minutes ago,” Phaedra says. “Yeah, we have a good relationship. We co-parent very well.”
What does Phaedra Parks think of Apollo Nida being on ‘RHOA’?
Apollo and Phaedra made their RHOA debut in Season 3 and were already married when they joined the cast. However, fans didn't see Apollo on TV once they divorced, and Bravo fired Phaedra from RHOA in Season 9. Fortunately for fans, though, Apollo filmed a scene with Shereé Whitfield for season 14. He offers Shereé advice on navigating a relationship with someone recently incarcerated after her ex-boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams’ prison release.
Although Apollo returned to the show that gave her the boot, Phaedra said she supported his RHOA cameo.
“Him hanging out with Shereé… Honey, if it makes him some money, he can buy these children some shoes and some Chick-fil-A,” she states in the WWHL interview. “Hang out with Shereé, hang out with whoever you need to hang out with to get a check. Bring it to Mama.”
As for Phaedra’s own RHOA return? She explained to Distractify in June 2022 that she doesn’t think she would hold a Georgia peach again. The RHUGT star told us she didn’t miss the altercations she endured when she starred on the show.
“It's just been refreshing, being able to just live without being under the scrutiny of being on the Atlanta franchise," Phaedra told Distractify. "I have truly, truly loved my time being away from them."
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club airs new episodes Thursdays on Peacock.