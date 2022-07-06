Phaedra Parks Revealed Where She and Apollo Nida Stand Now After ‘RHOA’

In June 2022, Phaedra appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote her role on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. On the show, a fan asked Phaedra if she had kept in touch with Apollo since their divorce. The mortician confirmed she and her ex remain in contact to co-parent Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9.

“Apollo and I, obviously, have these wonderful two young men,” Phaedra replies to the fan. “And so we get along very well.”