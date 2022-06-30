Phaedra Parks Shared How Andy Cohen Persuaded Her Into Joining the ‘RHUGT’ Cast
After leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2017, Phaedra Parks is back in Bravo’s universe. The self-proclaimed “Southern Belle” signed on for Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
In the Peacock hit’s latest season, Phaedra, Eva Marcille, Brandi Glanville, Jill Zarin, Vicki Gunvalson, Taylor Armstrong, and Tamra Judge travel for a relaxing getaway at Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor. The new season is Phaedra’s first time filming for a Bravo show since Andy Cohen fired her from RHOA in Season 9 following six years on the show. Now that she’s on one of the Real Housewives EP’s shows, fans might wonder what their relationship is like off-screen.
We've got the scoop below if you’re wondering where Andy and Phaedra stand years after her departure.
Are Andy Cohen and Phaedra Parks friends now?
We’re happy to report that Andy and Phaedra are friends in real life. Well, as friendly as a talent/EP relationship can get. Although Andy and his team decided to fire Phaedra, she supported him at his baby shower in March 2019, along with other RHOA stars such as NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey.
Andy also shared on WWHL in February 2022 that he would bring Phaedra back to the show “out of all the former Housewives” and said he “loves” her for being good TV.
While Phaedra and Andy’s relationship is seemingly OK, the funeral director has said multiple times that she wouldn’t want to return to RHOA and move on to other projects. After getting fired, she appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition with her ex-boyfriend, Medina Islam. However, when Andy approached her to star in RHUGT Season 2 in a location far away from ATL, Phaedra jumped at the opportunity.
“I did know [who would be on the show] because Andy obviously told me when he called me because I was like I’m not going to sign up for this or anything, especially not with anybody,” she explained to Shadow and Act in June 2022.
Phaedra Parks formed new bonds with other Housewives on ‘RHUGT’ Season 2.
Once Andy convinced her to join RHUGT, Phaedra traveled to Dorinda’s house for several days. Although she and Eva had a nearly 20-year friendship before the spinoff, she said she bonded with all her castmates and didn’t have to read anyone for filth.
“I really clicked with everyone,” Phaedra recalled. “I didn’t have a bad experience with any of the ladies. It was really a really good experience compared to other experiences I’ve had on other reality series. But after the show, I’ve really bonded on a really close level, and particularly with Brandi Glanville, really with Dorinda, probably really with Jill Zarin too.”
Since filming wrapped, Phaedra said she would like to return to reality TV, but this time, she would like to find love again. The former celebrity attorney divorced Apollo Nida in 2017 and publicly broke up with Medina shortly after Marriage Boot Camp.
Phaedra and Brandi are pitching a dating show where they can meet a few handsome bachelors. While the show would focus on romantic connections, we’re sure the “Queen of Shade” will also have some pithy one-liners on that series, too.
New episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club drop on Thursdays on Peacock.