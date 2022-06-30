Phaedra Parks Shared How Andy Cohen Persuaded Her Into Joining the ‘RHUGT’ Cast

While Phaedra and Andy’s relationship is seemingly OK, the funeral director has said multiple times that she wouldn’t want to return to RHOA and move on to other projects. After getting fired, she appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition with her ex-boyfriend, Medina Islam. However, when Andy approached her to star in RHUGT Season 2 in a location far away from ATL, Phaedra jumped at the opportunity.