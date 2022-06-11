Phaedra Parks Was Formerly Part of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' –– What's Her Net Worth

In the world of reality TV, castmates come and go — and sometimes, those who leave a series take a pretty hard hit to their bank accounts because of it.

But not Phaedra Parks. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star hasn't been a part of the cast since Season 9 in 2017, but she’s still garnering plenty of attention for her current success and the wealth that comes with it. How much is Phaedra Parks worth? Here’s an update on where her net worth stands today.