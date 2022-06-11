Phaedra Parks Was Formerly Part of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' –– What's Her Net Worth
In the world of reality TV, castmates come and go — and sometimes, those who leave a series take a pretty hard hit to their bank accounts because of it.
But not Phaedra Parks. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star hasn't been a part of the cast since Season 9 in 2017, but she’s still garnering plenty of attention for her current success and the wealth that comes with it. How much is Phaedra Parks worth? Here’s an update on where her net worth stands today.
What is Phaedra Parks' net worth in 2022?
As of 2022, Phaedra has an estimated net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which she earns in a number of different ways.
When it comes to her work as an attorney, Phaedra serves as the managing partner of the Parks Group. According to Phaedra's website, she "practices law in the areas of entertainment, intellectual property rights, and civil and criminal litigation" and "her client roster includes celebrities, high-profile individuals, and government entities."
Beyond her legal career, starring on The Real Housewives of Atlanta has certainly been impactful on Phaedra's net worth. As a hugely popular figure from the show, she’s amassed over 2.8 million followers on Instagram, and we all know celebs can make a pretty penny posting sponsored content for their many fans to see.
Another money-making venture for Phaedra is her Cameo profile. Anyone who’s interested in getting or sending a personalized video from Phaedra will have to shell out $175 for it. For $875 or more, businesses can also request videos sent by Phaedra for their company, customers, or employees.
Don't have that kind of money to spend? You can start a conversation with Phaedra by sending her a quick message for just $20.
Phaedra Parks
Reality TV star, Attorney, and Funeral director
Net worth: $3 million
Phaedra Parks is a reality TV star, attorney, philanthropist, funeral director, and mortician.
Birth name: Phaedra Creonta Parks
Birthdate: October 26, 1973
Birthplace: Athens, Georgia
Education: London School of Economics, Wesleyan College (BA), and the University of Georgia (JD)
Spouse: Apollo Nida (m. 2009; div. 2017)
Children: 2
What else does Phaedra Parks do professionally?
According to Phaedra‘s Instagram account, she’s also interested in the world of modeling. She has an entire highlight reel solely dedicated to some of the photo shoots she’s done through the years. Her Instagram bio specifically says that she works with the Wilhelmina modeling agency.
Social activism is also something else that takes up a lot of Phaedra's time. She’s an advocate for a nonprofit organization called Save Our Sons, which aims to help African American boys connect with positive male role models. Phaedra is passionate about providing opportunities for youth who are considered at-risk, and who come from low-income communities.
Another professional venture of Phaedra's is the funeral home she opened in Atlanta. She’s a licensed funeral director and mortician, and according to Page Six, she described the business as “booming" back in 2020.
There doesn’t seem to be anything slowing Phaedra down when it comes to handling business and securing the bag. A lot of people may only recognize her from her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but it’s clear that she’s got a lot more going on than reality TV.